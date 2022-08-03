Armed robbery at Rotterdam Cumberland Farms under investigation

Read on wnyt.com
WNYT
Petersburg man arrested on burglary charges
State police arrested a man on burglary charges. Police say 59-year-old Brian Stevens of Petersburgh entered a home in the town of Hoosick without permission. Police say he damaged property and assaulted someone inside. Police say Stevens knew the victim and had been previously told he wasn’t allowed on the...
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
WRGB
Body of missing woman located in Schaghticoke, say State Police
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have located the remains of a woman reported missing. 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis was reported missing by family back on July 29 when she did not return home, according to police. Her body was located on August 3rd on County Route 114...
WNYT
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Rotterdam police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road. The robbery reportedly happened on August 1 around 9:50 p.m.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
informnny.com
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County
LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
WNYT
Bennington police search for homicide suspect
Bennington police are looking for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous. They say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment on Pleasant Street on Wednesday. Cardona is from the Springfield, Massachusetts area. Investigators think he may be back in that state. Anyone with information...
WNYT
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
WNYT
Man arrested in Troy for graffiti
Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
Missing Cambridge woman found dead in Schaghticoke
E, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Police (NYSP) said Friday that they have found the body of Lisa Deangelis, 58, of Cambridge. Deangelis was reported missing on July 29 by her family when she didn't come home.
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana
Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen's arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
WNYT
Bennington homicide under investigation
A homicide is under investigation on Pleasant Street in Bennington. Lieutenant Camillo Grande with Bennington Police say they got a call around t 9:15, Wednesday morning about shots fired at 324 Pleasant St. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old male inside his home, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors...
