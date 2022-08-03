Read on www.srnnews.com
Related
Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor
Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash
The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died was the one that caused a crash when it veered into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver's fault, authorities said. CBS Chicago points out that the Elkhart County Sheriff's...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Washington Post highlights Walorski's vote not to certify Biden victories after Capitol riot
The Washington Post highlighted Rep. Jackie Walorski's, R-Ind., decision to vote against the impeachment of former President Trump and the certification of President Biden's victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania in their report on the representative's death. Walorski and her staffers Emma Thomson and Zachary Potts were tragically killed in a...
Newsom attacks red state rival again with Texas newspaper ads calling out Abbott
A move certain to stoke further talk of Newsom's larger ambitions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A chaotic GOP primary could cost the party in battleground Michigan
Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Republicans in Michigan.
Biden will travel to Kentucky in first trip since Covid diagnosis
President Joe Biden is set to resume travel for the first time since he tested positive for Covid 15 days ago. The White House announced Friday that the president will travel with first lady Jill Biden to Kentucky on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear in meeting with families affected by recent floods that have devastated the eastern part of the state. The president and first lady will also “survey recovery efforts” at a local FEMA recovery center, the White House said.
Comments / 0