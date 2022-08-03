Look: Juan Soto Has A Warning For Opposing Pitchers

Read on thespun.com
Max Scherzer Furious After Getting Distracted By Mets' Bat Boy: Fans React
It's not the best idea to get on Max Scherzer's bad side; especially when you're employed by the New York Mets and have to see him everyday. On Saturday night with Scherzer on the mound vs. the Braves, the Mets' bat boy ran behind home plate in the middle of Scherzer's windup.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
Phillies Released Didi Gregorious: MLB World Reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies released a very prominent player on Thursday afternoon. They cut ties with shortstop Didi Gregorius after Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh reported to the club. It also came after Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day IL list. This officially ends Gregorius' three-year run in Philadelphia. He's...
Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday. Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration. "In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the...
Braves Announce Decision On Struggling Pitcher Ian Anderson
The Atlanta Braves made a few roster moves on Sunday, one of which involved pitcher Ian Anderson. Anderson was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Huascar Ynoa and Chadwick Tromp. This move comes after Anderson had another dreadful start on Friday. He only pitched 4.2 innings and...
Phillies Cut 2 Former All-Stars: Fans React
The Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They haven't stopped making roster moves since. This Saturday, the Phillies continued making notable roster decisions. The NL East ballclub has released outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia. Both players were initially designated for assignment,...
Bobby Bonilla Contract Sells: MLB World Reacts
Bobby Bonilla Day has passed, but the contract has sparked another payout this summer. Per ESPN's Dan Hajducky, the addendum stipulating Bonilla's annual deferred payments from the New York Mets sold for $180,000 on Saturday night. The winner will also receive signed memorabilia and Zoom calls with Bonilla and Dennis...
Miguel Cabrera Unsure If He'll Return: MLB World Reacts
Baseball might be using a legend after this season comes to an end. Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera spoke to the media on Thursday and said that he hasn't been feeling himself lately. Because of that, he's unsure if he's going to return for his a 21st season next year.
Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw
It's been another strong year for Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw. But his start against the San Francisco Giants ended abruptly today with an injury. According to Dodgers insider Jack Harris, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw left the game due to low back pain. Kershaw finished the night with four innings pitched where he allowed three hits, two runs, one walk, one home run and had four strikeouts.
Angels Suffered Historic Loss On Thursday Night - Here's How
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Angels tied the MLB record for most solo home runs in a single game. And yet, they were unable to defeat the Oakland Athletics. The Angels collectively crushed seven solo homers. As a result, they became the second team in MLB history to hit seven solo homers and still lose.
Blue Jays Make Official Decision On George Springer
Blue Jays All-Star outfielder George Springer is headed to the injured list. On Saturday, the ballclub announced that Springer will have a stint on the 10-day IL due to right elbow inflammation. It's not the first time elbow issues have popped up for the 32-year-old this season. Back in June,...
