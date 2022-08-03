Read on www.chronicle-express.com
August workshops at Arts Center of Yates County
PENN YAN — Take the opportunity to learn more about your creative side this month at the Arts Center of Yates County. Arts Center members receive discounted tuition rates for most classes. Children's classes are an especially good way for kids to break up summer activities and develop artistic skills and imagination.
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?
CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Six receive Service Excellence Awards from Thompson Hospital
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards. Individuals receiving the awards were:. Adam Dickerson of Canandaigua, biomedical technician, Facility Services. Liz Fellows of Naples, clinical secretary, OB/GYN. Margaret Fowler of Naples,...
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
Livingston County Announces New Hires And Promotions
Livingston County is pleased to announce the promotion of several current employees, along with a number of new hires in departments throughout the County. Sally Jacobs was promoted from Senior Account Clerk Typist to Principal Account Clerk. Dawn “Shelly” Weber was promoted from part-time Mental Health Licensed Therapist to Mental...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
Farming continues to evolve in western New York
Outside of her day-to-day duties on the farm, Sutherland takes pride in the fact that a lot of her product goes right back into western New York.
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
Brighton Whole Foods planned to open by February 2023
The company first submitted paperwork for a Whole Foods store to be built in Brighton in 2014.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego […]
