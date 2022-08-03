About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence
Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on their investigation into the Community Safety Center.
Thieves with postal master keys target Edgewater building; postal carriers' union demands change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves brazenly broke into an Edgewater neighborhood apartment building and swiped mail and packages.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, postal carriers are now pushing for a big delivery change.Missing mail is nothing new. It is a problem we have been reporting on for years.We also have been asking about postal master keys, or arrow keys – the keys used to open mailboxes – for just as long. The problem with the yes is that many times, they are basically universal – and can open mailboxes across an entire area.This latest case in Edgewater...
fox32chicago.com
Roughly 180 CPD officers in specialized units moving back to their districts, mass transit
CHICAGO - FOX 32 Chicago has confirmed a new staffing shuffle underway within the Chicago Police Department. It means dozens of officers who've been tasked with battling gangs and drugs are getting a new assignment. Sources tell FOX 32 the officers are heading back to their districts, or to public...
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodridge man arrested for firing shots into Englewood park had guns, 1K rounds of ammo, CPD says
A Woodridge man has been charged after he was found with guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and notes about mass shootings.
To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
Chicago cops moving away from drug, narcotics units: sources
Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
fox32chicago.com
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Suspect shoots 28-year-old man after carjacking him in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was carjacked and then shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Ashland. At about 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle when a suspect entered through the front passenger side and displayed a firearm, Chicago police said.
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2