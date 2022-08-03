ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections Thursday were determining party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through...
