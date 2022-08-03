Read on www.kxly.com
Related
KXLY
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections Thursday were determining party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through...
KXLY
Rep Jackie Walorski killed in crash, Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook was real, and more trending news
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway and collided head-on...
Comments / 0