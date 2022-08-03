Tyson Foods ignoring subpoena for meat price gouging probe, NY attorney general says

Why we’re suing the ATF and DOJ. The Trace’s Will Van Sant submitted eight different Freedom of Information Act requests to the ATF and the Department of Justice between April and October 2021. By March 2022, the agencies acknowledged receiving the requests that covered a slew of different records, including communications between government officials at both agencies and a prominent gun lobbyist. But Will received a determination in response to just one of his requests, where the DOJ said it could not locate the records in question. In no cases did he receive any record. On July 27, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a FOIA suit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Will and The Trace, saying that the DOJ and ATF failed to comply with deadlines and violated public records law. New requests, old problem: As we reported last summer, the ATF’s slow and inconsistent production of documents related to FOIA requests is consistent with what activists, lawyers, and former employees say are widespread problems with the ATF’s FOIA program. And the agency has one of the worst track records among federal agencies when it comes to producing public information.

