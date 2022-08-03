Tyson Foods ignoring subpoena for meat price gouging probe, NY attorney general says

Read on www.srnnews.com
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Manhattan DA feared indicting Trump and losing: Ex-prosecutor
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was apprehensive about indicting former President Donald Trump because he feared he would lose the case, a former prosecutor on Bragg's team claims.
Business Insider
The Sherman Antitrust Act is the first in a line of federal laws protecting consumers from unfair prices
The Sherman Act was the first antitrust law, signed by President Harrison in 1890. It was meant to uphold competition in the market and avoid monopolization. Antitrust laws preserve market competition and protect consumers from unfairly high prices. The Sherman Act was deemed too vague and later amended by the...
Fact check: There were shortages, supply chain issues when Donald Trump was president
There were shortages during Trump’s presidency early in the pandemic, when a lack of medical supplies led health care workers to reuse masks.
Exclusive: Trump lawyers in talks with Justice Department about January 6 criminal probe
The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators.
First on CNN: Trump DOJ official cooperating with Justice Department's criminal Jan. 6 probe
Former Justice Department staffer Ken Klukowski, who worked with Jeffrey Clark at the agency, is cooperating in the DOJ's January 6 criminal investigation, after investigators searched and copied his electronic records several weeks ago.
Ars Technica
50 state AGs vow action against carriers that bring foreign robocalls to US
Attorneys general from all 50 states have created an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force "to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States," they announced yesterday. In the task force's first action, it "issued 20 civil investigative demands...
srnnews.com
U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
AOL Corp
U.S. Justice Department sues Trump adviser Navarro over White House records
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, seeking emails from his time in the White House that he has refused to return without a grant of immunity. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., centers...
POLITICO
The legal threat to Trumpworld in Georgia
GEORGIA ON MY MIND — In the wake of the Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings, there have been plenty of questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the investigation into the events leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol. But the probe of another prosecutor — Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia — has increasingly attracted the attention of the national media and legal observers, following a series of attention-grabbing investigative steps that have put the office in direct conflict with some key participants in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election.
Industry Groups Challenge Consumer Bureau on New Consumer Protection Rules
Chamber of Commerce, Banking groups fight back against attempts to expand enforcement authority. In response to recent actions by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to expand state authority to protect consumers in the credit space, industry groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups representing banks are fighting back. The groups issued a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra outlining their concerns.
California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India.
srnnews.com
Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat
(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company’s efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers. Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading...
CNET
The Massive T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Means You Could Be Owed $$$
T-Mobile customers, listen up: If you were a customer in August 2021, a piece of the mobile carrier's $350 million settlement might be coming to you. That settlement is the result of a class action lawsuit following last summer's massive data breach, which exposed tens of millions of users' personal information. T-Mobile's multimillion-dollar settlement also includes a $150 million investment in improving data security, for a total of $500 million.
thetrace.org
Why We’re Suing the ATF and DOJ
Why we’re suing the ATF and DOJ. The Trace’s Will Van Sant submitted eight different Freedom of Information Act requests to the ATF and the Department of Justice between April and October 2021. By March 2022, the agencies acknowledged receiving the requests that covered a slew of different records, including communications between government officials at both agencies and a prominent gun lobbyist. But Will received a determination in response to just one of his requests, where the DOJ said it could not locate the records in question. In no cases did he receive any record. On July 27, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a FOIA suit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Will and The Trace, saying that the DOJ and ATF failed to comply with deadlines and violated public records law. New requests, old problem: As we reported last summer, the ATF’s slow and inconsistent production of documents related to FOIA requests is consistent with what activists, lawyers, and former employees say are widespread problems with the ATF’s FOIA program. And the agency has one of the worst track records among federal agencies when it comes to producing public information.
Government Sues Former McDonald’s Employees to Comply With Subpoenas About Surveilling Workers
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. The U.S. government agency responsible for enforcing labor laws sued two former McDonald’s employees in an effort to compel them to respond to a subpoena related to a case of alleged surveillance against the company’s workers involved with the labor activist campaign Fight for $15.
srnnews.com
U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
