Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
RT² Closes Acquisition Deal for IAS to Expand to Canada, Puerto Rico
Enterprise software platform Real Time Technologies (RT²) closed an acquisition deal for payment processing services provider InComm Agent Solutions (IAS), a subsidiary of InComm Payments, in a move to expand the geographic footprint of RT²’s serviceable areas beyond the U.S. into Canada and Puerto Rico. With IAS,...
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
