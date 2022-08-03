LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO