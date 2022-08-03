Read on www.mysanantonio.com
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Earnings Preview For Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si QSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quantum-Si will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Quantum-Si bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For HCI Group
HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga
Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share EPS of 38 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%. The bottom line declined 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 7 cents in the quarter compared with the year-ago...
TechCrunch
Squaring Databricks’ 2021 valuation as it crosses a $1B annual run rate
The milestone comes after the company raised a mammoth $1.6 billion round last August at a $38 billion valuation. At the time, Databricks announced that it had cleared the $600 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark. By the end of 2021, Databricks said that it crossed $800 million in ARR....
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates. Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. That is down from $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year ago. The stock prices of three of...
Expert Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for Duke Energy
Within the last quarter, Duke Energy DUK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Energy. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $110.00.
tickerreport.com
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $154.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.
XPO Logistics (XPO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
XPO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Pros Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Pros Holdings's PRO reported sales totaled $68.36 million. Despite a 21.77% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $22.41 million. Pros Holdings collected $66.49 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $28.64 million loss. What Is ROCE?
Benzinga
Audacy (AUD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Audacy AUD came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. Audacy AUD came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus...
A Preview Of Itau Unibanco Holding's Earnings
Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Itau Unibanco Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Itau Unibanco Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
