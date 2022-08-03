Read on www.wwnytv.com
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Construction business looks to move operations under one roof
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County construction business is looking to move all of its operations under one roof. Corry Lawler, the owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling, has submitted plans to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s business park off Route 12F.
Antique Boat Show and Auction sails into another year
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some were there to win them, others were just there to stare at them, but just about everyone that stopped by the Clayton Antique Boat Show and Auction was a big fan of watercraft. “We’re delighted to have the 2022 boat show back in full...
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3,000 is going to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Highway Legends. The check was presented at the headquarters of the Highway Legends Car, Truck, and Bike Club off Starbuck Avenue in Watertown. It’ll go toward six $500 scholarships for graduating seniors...
Cemetery hopes new tool will set tombstones straight
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tombstone jack will be used to help set things straight at Constableville Rural Cemetery. With about 220 years of history, the cemetery has seen some of the stones tip or fall over. The cemetery association board wanted to restore the stones, but they are...
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maybe it’s a sign of the tight labor market. Fewer people turned out this year for Fort Drum’s annual open interviews for its Department of Public Works (DPW). Interviews were conducted Wednesday at the Jefferson County WorkPlace in Watertown. This year, 61 people...
Dry weather means different things to different farmers
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Things are getting dryer in parts of the north country. We checked with local farmers to see how they’re faring. According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University, this summer is drier than usual. In Watertown, the average rainfall is...
Peter B Washer, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter B Washer, 68, of Watertown., passed away August 4, 2022. Peter was born September 16, 1953, in Watertown, son of Robert C. and Alice P. (Bradshaw) Washer. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1971 where he exceled in both soccer and wrestling. On January 3, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Juanita L. Scee.
Morristown, NY USA
We’re camping at Jacques Cartier State park. After our first nite we had to move to a different site. It was hung on the back of the bush, next to theSt. Lawrence River. It was such a nice surprise and made our day. May God bless the person who left it for us. You made our day!
LCHS announces new Emergency Department Nurse Manager
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System has a new Emergency Department Nurse Manager. Tracie Davoy, RN, is a 2007 graduate of Beaver River Central School. She earned her Associate Degree at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, NY. Tracie joined the health system nursing team in April 2012 as a registered nurse...
Linda J. Converse, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda J. Converse, 68, Watertown, aka “Ma Helmet” wife of Michael “Mike” Converse, passed away Friday August 5th, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness with AML. The funeral for Linda will be 10 am Tuesday August...
Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 3, 2022 at her home. Born on October 16, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Bruce and Marion Buckley Brown, she attended Watertown High School. She married Lawrence Barbara and together they had their daughter,...
Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton. Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.
Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, Dexter, passed away Friday morning on August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Hospital, union reach tentative contract deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a tentative labor contract for 580 workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. It took 9 negotiating sessions, but the Service Employees International Union has a deal it’ll take to its members for ratification. The current contract for SEIU 1199 Upstate members ran out at...
Search ends for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
