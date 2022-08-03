Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

In the midst of a wandering Phase 4, Marvel Studios has finally given us a roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Like the Infinity Saga before it, it’ll be three phases that tell an overarching story culminating in a pair of Avengers movies. But given the unprecedented, monumental success of the Infinity Saga that puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver. And while it does have a strong villain presence, its lack of a core group of heroes and thematic focus so far makes it feel like it’s already behind the curve–which begs the question, can the Multiverse Saga live up to the Infinity Saga?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO