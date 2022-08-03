Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Read on www.ign.com
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
What Marvel’s Thunderbolts Can Learn From Suicide Squad
The big reveal that the Thunderbolts are actually evil at the end of the 1997 comic Thunderbolts #1 is held as one of the best Marvel twists of all time. And now Phase 5 of the MCU will be rounded off by this rag-tag ensemble of villains in director Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts movie.
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be ‘incredibly emotional’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of Phase 5, and the more we hear about its mysterious plot, the more exciting the sequel becomes. Vol. 3 was already exciting without any of the teasers from James Gunn or the leaked Comic-Con trailer that gave us a big plot spoiler. But the more the cast and crew talk about the film, the more we want to see it.
The Neil Gaiman Interview: How the Sandman Finally Made It to Television After 30 Years Of Failure
There was a time when Neil Gaiman didn’t want a movie or television show about The Sandman to be made at all. Even as Batman and other comic book heroes found big success on the silver screen in the late 1980s and 1990s, Gaiman was resistant to following in their footsteps. He felt his seminal comic book series, which so memorably mixed mythology and urban fantasy, wasn’t quite “movie-shaped,” and was always quietly relieved when projects based on it failed to make it to production.
Sandman: Neil Gaiman Had to Tell Tom Sturridge to Stop Sounding Like Batman
Sandman creator Neil Gaiman had to tell the show's star to stop doing 'the Batman voice' when he first began playing the show's lead role. In a major new interview with Neil Gaiman, celebrating the release of Sandman on Netflix, the legendary writer explained that Tom Sturridge initially didn't seem to feel his performance was enough to fill the shoes of the character of Morpheus. His solution was to, well, sound a bit like a very different DC hero.
Tanks For The Likes
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Tanks For The Likes. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Film Colton and upload the video. Quest Giver: Colton "CBSavage"...
Can The Multiverse Saga Live Up to The Infinity Saga?
In the midst of a wandering Phase 4, Marvel Studios has finally given us a roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Like the Infinity Saga before it, it’ll be three phases that tell an overarching story culminating in a pair of Avengers movies. But given the unprecedented, monumental success of the Infinity Saga that puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver. And while it does have a strong villain presence, its lack of a core group of heroes and thematic focus so far makes it feel like it’s already behind the curve–which begs the question, can the Multiverse Saga live up to the Infinity Saga?
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Warner Bros. Discovery Is Making All the Wrong Moves With HBO Max and DC | Opinion
The ramifications of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger are beginning to ripple across the entertainment industry. The live-action Batgirl movie has been canceled, with other DC projects rumored to follow. And now the new company is unveiling plans to fuse HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service. A lot is changing in Hollywood, and little of it seems to be for the better.
HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Fuse Into One Platform Beginning in 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery, the hulking monster born of the recent merger between Discovery Inc. and AT&T's WarnerMedia, has unveiled an outline of its plans to merge its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services in the next year. Per the company's earnings call, we can expect them to smash together into their new form in the summer of 2023.
DC Films Will Follow a Ten-Year Plan Similar to What Disney and Marvel Have Done
Warner Bros. Discovery’s ideas for its DC movies are becoming a little clearer after CEO David Zaslav announced there will be a codified plan for the future of DC movies. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly financials, CEO David Zaslav took the stage to answer questions about the company’s future, particularly in light of the news that it was canceling Batgirl despite the movie being mostly finished.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
MultiVersus Delay Not Caused by WB Discovery Merger
It’s no secret that MultiVersus has seen its official launch delayed, and with recent troubles at Warner Bros. Discovery, fans were concerned about the game being a part of that wider issue. But don’t worry – the Season 1 delay is nothing to do with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
DC Films President Was Reportedly on the Brink of Quitting Over Batgirl Cancellation
DC Films president Walter Hamada was reportedly on the brink of quitting his job over the high-profile cancellation of Batgirl – but has agreed to stay with the studio until at least the October 21 release of Black Adam. According to Hollywood Reporter sources, Hamada was only informed of...
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
VFX Industry Finds Marvel To Be an Unappealing Client Following Announcement of Stacked Phase 5 & 6 Lineup
For a while now, VFX artists have been sharing their horror stories of working with Marvel Studios, which has been under fire for the shabby visuals in its films and TV projects. With recent movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, viewers have felt a slight decrease in quality that is...
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, & More - August 2022
August is here and if you want to stay inside avoiding the heat watching tv, then look no further! Whether you subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or any of the other major platforms, we've got you covered in this video. Coming to Netflix this month is The Sandman, as...
