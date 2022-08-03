Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry

Read on www.kazu.org
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
Infected horses at Clark County facility undergo 60-day quarantine
Hundreds of horses in a Henderson facility are now under quarantine after a notice from the Nevada Department of Agriculture announced a horse tested positive for “infectious anemia.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
cwlasvegas.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million
The Home in Henderson, a luxurious custom estate located inside prestigious McDonald’s Highlands with stunning entertainers delight backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 1465 Macdonald Ranch Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jillian M Batchelor (Phone: 702-595-8036) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Health department announces 'medium' COVID-19 level for Clark County
The Southern Nevada Health Department announced that Clark County is now at a medium level for COVID-19 community transmission, as local case rates continue to decline.
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
cwlasvegas.com
Dads in Schools volunteers ready for school year, looking for more community help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just three days, children and staff will be making their way back to Clark County School District campuses. Safety is top of mind for many. Volunteers with Dads in Schools will be stepping up to provide a presence that will keep schools safe. "One...
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group...
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
vegas24seven.com
Great Buns Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet delights and delicious breads with Mayor Goodman, August 16
In 1982, Tony Madonia Sr. moved to Las Vegas and, along with his father. Augie Madonia and Linda Madonia, opened Great Buns Bakery. As third-generation bakers,. they took great pride in creating the finest bread, rolls, and pastries, and today, the fourth- generation bakers continue this tradition celebrating 40 years...
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
