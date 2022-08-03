Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia. The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though. As Schlesser hurdles around the trail, a black bear is scene flying into the scene on the trail in front of him. […] The post Mountain Biker Nearly Collides With Black Bear On Backcountry Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PETS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO