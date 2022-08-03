This Dog Toy Is Perfect For Keeping Your Pup Busy While You WFH

Read on www.refinery29.com
German Shepherd Using Baby Chair to Eat Due to Rare Illness Melts Hearts
A dog eating in a special stand-up chair has gathered over 10 million views on TikTok, helping to raise awareness of a serious medical condition.
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
Internet in Hysterics Over Curious Cat Getting Its Face Stuck in a Vacuum
"For anyone concerned, Luna is absolutely fine and has been given a cat lolly to feel better." the cat's owner said.
Cat Helps Blind Dog Navigate Their Home By Meowing
Blaze went blind in 2020, but thankfully his cat sister Satin has learned to "talk" to guide him.
Poodle Reunited With Owner at Airport Delights Internet: 'He Cried'
An adorable dog has users on TikTok reaching for the tissues after an emotional airport reunion.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Politely Begs the Neighbors for Treats in Video We Can't Resist
Golden Retrievers are some of the friendliest pups around, so it's no surprise when they make friends with everyone in the neighborhood. This sweet pup who begs his neighbors for a snack is no exception!. Maverick is a smart pup, and in the video posted on TikTok by @maverickthegolden, we...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Sleep In His Crate While The Crate Door Is Open?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Crate training is one of the best things you can do for your pup, but it can be hard for us as humans to understand the appeal of being within a crate. For...
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'
Bodie Boring, a 6-year-old from Texas, is recovering after he survived being run over by an 18,000-pound bulldozer. According to CBS affiliate KBTX, Bodie was at a job site with his father when he was run over by the bulldozer on July 27. The young boy has since been hospitalized...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
BBC
Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog
A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
One Green Planet
Animal Rescue Finds Lost Lonely Chicken on Side of Road and They Couldn’t Leave Him There to Die!
Friendly Fields Farm was on their way into town one morning when all of a sudden, they saw a flash of white. They made a quick decision to drop everything and help an animal in need. When they pulled over, they realized that the flash of white was a chicken!
dailyphew.com
Man Carries His Beloved Dog For Two Days Through Wilderness To Save His Life
Wayne Best loves his dog Choco but he thought he might lose his best friend forever when the dog was attacked by a crocodile while they were on a trip in the Australian bush. Not wanting to lose him, Wayne carried his dog in his arms for two days to get him to a veterinarian.
topdogtips.com
25 Wolf Dog Breeds
It is common knowledge that pet dogs of today are descendants of wolves. While it's not as noticeable in the Chihuahua or the Yorkshire Terrier, there are many wolf-like dog breeds that share a number of features with their wild ancestors. Some domestic dogs have been bred intentionally to look...
Foster Puppy Leaves Internet in Hysterics With Crazy Midnight Antics
"I think she is challenging you to a dance off up ya get," one user joked.
dailyphew.com
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
Internet Applauds 11-Year-Old Girl's Idea for Mom's Out-of-Office Message
Professor Kristen Bottema-Beutel's daughter is no stranger to her mom working on vacation - but she was determined to take action this time.
