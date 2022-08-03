ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Field of dreams: Camarillo baseball league for disabled players nears reality

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
 6 days ago

During his sophomore year at Oxnard's Rio Mesa High School in 1984, Rick Peña played on the school’s varsity baseball team alongside a student with special needs.

The student had participated in the month-long tryout period the year before but didn’t make the team. When he tried out the following year, Peña said the coach didn’t have the heart to cut him a second time.

“I saw first hand for the whole season how this kid reacted to playing baseball,” Peña said. “He wore his uniform and was so proud.”

Thirty-eight years later, Peña and his wife, Jodie, are closer than ever to establishing a local nonprofit baseball league for children and adults with disabilities.

In the last six years, the Miracle League of the 805 has raised $1.2 million for the construction of a rubberized field covered in synthetic grass, which will allow players of all abilities to participate. The organization has also secured a plot of land at Freedom Park in Camarillo for the ball field.

The organization continues to raise money as it waits for the final cost estimate.

The original estimate put the price tag at $900,000, but that has risen to $1.2 million. With supply chain shortages and high gas prices, Peña expects the final cost to go up again.

“We’re extremely excited to be this close, because I know we’re going to get it done, but I’m a little reserved until we have the final budget and the final number,” Peña said.

About a year ago, Miracle League entered into two agreements with the Pleasant Valley Recreation & Parks District for the use of land at Freedom Park, said Mary Otten, district general manager. While Miracle League will fund the project, the district will over see the construction.

Otten anticipates the field to be built within a year once the district receives the funding.

Depending on when construction is finished, Peña said the league could be up and running within a month.

About 40 to 50 kids and adults have already lined up to join the league, Peña said. He hopes to have 200 to 300 players once the league is fully operational.

Kids and adults with mental and physical disabilities will be welcome to play on “Friendship Field.” All they need is a love for the game.

“We say no to no one,” Peña said. “Any kid that wants to play can play. It’s that simple.”

The local Miracle League is part of a national movement that serves over 200,000 children and adults across North America. The first field opened in Georgia in 2000.

The Camarillo-based Miracle League will host a 5K run on Sept. 11 in Camarillo to raise funds for the project. To participate or donate, visit miracleleague805.org .

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Field of dreams: Camarillo baseball league for disabled players nears reality

