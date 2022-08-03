ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

Police ID body found in La Paz County as 87-year-old missing Yuma woman

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTAVX_0h3kQEKI00

Police are investigating the death of a missing 87-year-old Yuma woman whose remains were found in July in a separate county.

Barbara Ann Waters, diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, left her home near 38th Lane near 18th Drive in her blue 2018 Kia Soul around 3:45 p.m. July 19, according to Yuma police. She was reported missing at approximately 6:02 p.m. that day and a Silver Alert was issued, police said.

On Tuesday, Yuma police received confirmation Waters was positively identified through medical records as being the body found July 20 in Parker in neighboring La Paz County, according to the department.

Parker police is completing further investigation into Waters' case, according to Yuma police. Citing an active investigation, Parker police Sgt. Joey Venegas on Tuesday declined to comment on whether foul play is suspected in the case.

Waters was described by police as wearing a nightgown shirt with peach pajama bottoms when she went missing. Her car had an Arizona license plate with number EFR81.

Yuma police is asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 928-783-4421, or to remain anonymous, 928-78-CRIME (7463).

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 4

Sharon Sudlow
2d ago

Sending condolences and prayers to her family...may God give them comfort and strength during this horrible ordeal.....so sad my heart aches for them. 💔May she rest in peace 🙏🏻

Reply
3
Related
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Agents rescue migrant attempting to cross through canal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal. A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday. The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
La Paz County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Parker, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor

Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
kyma.com

Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Kia Soul
kawc.org

Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis

Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

State Route 111 nearly Brawley to be reduced to one lane while under construction

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans says State Route 111 between West Rutherford and Baughman will be reduced to one lane. Beginning Thursday through Tuesday, Aug. 9, the lanes near Brawley will be worked on by construction crews. Caltrans says delays may take up to 10 minutes depending on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
kyma.com

Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Greater rain chances are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
KYMA News 11

YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor

A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy