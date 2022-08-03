ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour, LIV Golf lawyers are on the tee as 11 LIV Golf members challenge suspensions

By Phil Mickelson,
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw6q6_0h3kQCYq00

Gentlemen ... start your litigation.

Eleven former PGA Tour members who joined the LIV Golf Series have sued the PGA Tour, challenging their suspensions after they defied the Tour's rules on seeking permission to play outside events.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the suit on Wednesday.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Ian Poulter and Peter Uihlein are the plaintiffs in the suit.

Three other LIV members, Hudson Swafford of St. Simons Island, Ga., Talor Gooch and Matt Jones are seeking a temporary restraining order so that they can play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week.

Gooch, Jones and Swafford were qualified for the playoffs before leaving for LIV.

The lawsuit, obtained by Golfweek, states:

"As the Tour’s monopoly power has grown, it has employed its dominance to craft an arsenal of anticompetitive restraints to protect its long-standing monopoly. Now, threatened by the entry of LIV Golf, Inc. (“LIV Golf”), and diametrically opposed to its founding mission, the Tour has ventured to harm the careers and livelihoods of any golfers, including Plaintiffs Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein (“Plaintiffs”), who have the temerity to defy the Tour and play in tournaments sponsored by the new entrant. The Tour has done so in an intentional and relentless effort to crush nascent competition before it threatens the Tour’s monopoly."

LIV Golf has now staged three events and ahead of each, a new group of PGA Tour and DP World Tour players have joined the upstart circuit backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. And each time, the Tour has suspended them.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

“I just wish it wasn’t this way. I think wherever you qualify, you have the credentials to play somewhere, you should be able to do so,” Ancer said to Golfweek last week at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Bedminster. He also thinks he’d play in the playoffs if given the chance. “Everything is changing day by day, so I don’t even know what’s happening. I’m committed to LIV, but I’d like to play all over the world. We’ll see what happens.”

Matthew Wolff was unable to give a definitive answer to whether or not he’d compete in the playoffs when asked at Trump Bedminster, but said he’d “absolutely” consider it.

On the other side of the issue was two-time Players champion Davis Love III of St. Simons Island, who said last week at the Rocket Mortgage Championship in Detroit that PGA Tour players could elect to strike major championships that allow LIV Golf members next season.

Love mentioned the U.S. Open and said on Tuesday at the site of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., that he didn't intend to single out that tournament.

But he said there could be an action of some kind from PGA Tour members.

"I didn't try to single out the U.S. Open as the players striking or not -- threatening not to play," he said at the Sedgefield Country Club. "I was saying that if the

LIV guys sue and are allowed to play on the PGA Tour, that the players are enough fed up with it, we understand that we make the rules on the PGA Tour and the commissioner's enforcing our rules and we don't want those guys playing ... come and cherry picking our tournaments, that we hold all the cards. They

don't hold all the cards, we hold all the cards.

"The nuclear option is to say, 'well, fine, if they have to play in our events, we just won't play,'" Love continued. "I think the Tour players, the Max Homas and Rory McIlroys have done a good job. I think the undercurrent of guys are getting more and more fed up with it, that these guys are threatening our way of life, they're trying to take money out of our pockets and cherry pick our best tournaments. The majors have to make their own decisions ... but the PGA Tour players, we support the PGA Tour and we support the rules and we need to stand up for them.”

Garry Smits of the Times-Union also contributed to this report.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
GOLF
Golf.com

PGA Tour hits back at LIV lawsuit, ‘former colleagues’ in fiery memo

Just minutes after LIV golfers’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour was made public, the PGA Tour sent its players a memo informing them of the suit and pushing back against the case of the 11 suspended PGA Tour players behind it. The memo, sent from Tour commissioner Jay Monahan...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player SLAMS LIV Golf players wanting to come back and play

PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has ripped into the 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has taken aim at the players who want to come back and enter the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players...
GOLF
NBC Sports

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Suspensions#The Wall Street Journal#Fedex Cup Playoffs
The Week

11 golfers sue PGA Tour over suspension for playing in rival startup league

Eleven golfers playing in the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour for suspending them as punishment for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway events, The New York Times reports. The lawsuit — filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein — argues that the PGA Tour is imposing anticompetitive restraints to protect its monopoly.
GOLF
CBS Baltimore

Mickelson, DeChambeau and others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

(AP) -- Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players. A separate motion was filed asking for a temporary restraining order to allow Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA...
GOLF
FanSided

Wyndham Championship DraftKings picks: Best PGA DFS golf lineup

Breakdown down the Wyndham Championship DraftKings picks for the final PGA DFS slate of the regular season as we look at top plays, top fades and a lineup. The Wyndham Championship and the annual trip to Sedgefield Country Club signifies the conclusion of the PGA Tour regular season. That leaves a lot of storylines about motivation and things that we want to see from these players. But we must figure out how to balance that when we dive into our DraftKings picks for the PGA DFS slate.
GOLF
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy