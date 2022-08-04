"There Is Zero Evidence That It's Any Worse For You": Dietitians And Experts Are Debunking Popular Food Myths That Many People Still Believe

In a recent Reddit discussion, users have revealed the shenanigans of their favorite furry friends in what some may think is a bid to find the world’s most selfish dog. It all starts with a post from user u/Icy-Reflection-931 (opens in new tab), who shared that their dog “fully pretended to fall and injure herself on her long line in our yard while I was eating lunch on the porch… limped around the yard just long enough for me to run to her to see what was wrong and then she BOLTED on the porch and snatched 5 pizza rolls at lightning speed."

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO