"There Is Zero Evidence That It's Any Worse For You": Dietitians And Experts Are Debunking Popular Food Myths That Many People Still Believe

Related
MedicalXpress
Eating grapes could hold remarkable potential for health benefits
Recent studies released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University show "astonishing" effects of grape consumption and "remarkable" impacts on health and on lifespans. Published in the journal Foods, one study showed that adding grapes in an amount equal to just under two cups of...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
"Never Acknowledge When Someone Is Crying In The Walk-In": People Are Sharing The Unspoken Rules Of Their Jobs, And It's Really Fascinating
"If you see someone you know in public, whether they're a client or another working girl, you pretend like you don't know them."
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
Parents Are Ripping The Band-Aid Off And Revealing The Truths People Should Know Before Having Children
"There's no such thing as a day off. Have a 104-degree fever? Too bad!"
Locals Are Sharing The "Good" And "Normal" Things Tourists Need To Stop Doing
"ALWAYS remove your shoes when entering someone's house. It is disrespectful and dirty."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons
"I always assumed it was an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. When I discovered the truth, I was floored. "
I Love Finding Deals On Facebook Marketplace, But I Love Mess Even More, So Here Are 16 Bizarre Stories From Buyers And Sellers
"There’s one weirdo in the transaction. If you think the other person is normal, you’re the weirdo."
You Won't Be Able To Resist These 46 Grilled Cheeses
Get ready for the ultimate cheese pull.
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
75 Delicious Breakfast Recipes You Could Make Every Day That Are Quick And Easy
Spend less time wondering what's for breakfast and more time getting on with your day.
Pet owners share the most selfish thing their dog has done - and it’s hilarious
In a recent Reddit discussion, users have revealed the shenanigans of their favorite furry friends in what some may think is a bid to find the world’s most selfish dog. It all starts with a post from user u/Icy-Reflection-931 (opens in new tab), who shared that their dog “fully pretended to fall and injure herself on her long line in our yard while I was eating lunch on the porch… limped around the yard just long enough for me to run to her to see what was wrong and then she BOLTED on the porch and snatched 5 pizza rolls at lightning speed."
PETS・
The health benefits of watermelon juice
These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Before your next workout this summer, you may want to have a glass of watermelon juice to help stave off post-exercise muscle soreness.
Employees Are Sharing "Truths" About Jobs People Often Misjudge, And It's Eye-Opening
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
How To Get Rid Of Strawberry Legs, According To A Dermatologist
The key to eliminating noticeable dark spots is to exfoliate and moisturize. Here are the best products to use.
Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about: I’m over 70. How can I anti-age the back of my hands?
Q I often get ugly, red bruises on the backs of my hands. I understand it’s one of the joys of getting older (I am 70+ and take blood pressure tablets and a statin). Can anything help?. A 'Most of these bruises are due to ruptured capillaries right under...
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0