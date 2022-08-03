ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'Perry Mason moment': Video of attorney revealing Alex Jones texts goes viral

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph9vn_0h3kQ87B00

During conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' defamation trial Wednesday a lawyer representing the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis said Jones perjured himself when he claimed there were no text messages related to the mass shooting on his cell phone.

In a court room revelation, Mark Bankston, a lawyer for Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, explained that days earlier he had inadvertently been given a complete digital copy of the cell phone records from Jones' attorneys.

While Jones chalked it up to proof that he had complied to turn over information, Bankston said the evidence shows that Jones was untruthful about his text messages during the discovery period of the trial.

The weight of wordsWhat did Alex Jones say about the Sandy Hook shooting

"Your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone, with everything text message you've sent for the past two years," Bankston is seen saying in live video of the trial, which had received more than 6 million views by Wednesday afternoon.

"That is how I know you lied to me when you said you did not have text messages about Sandy Hook," he continued. Jones pushed back, saying he was being truthful and the accusation from Bankston was a "Perry Mason moment," alluding to a fictional defense attorney character.

"My lawyers sent it to you but I'm hiding, okay," Jones said, before the judge warned both Jones and Bankston to simply answer and ask questions.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from both Heslin and Lewis. The two parents bringing the suit against Jones have been staying in protected isolation on account of "encounters" that have happened during the trial in Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

Alex Jones loses phone records, court case, and his damn mind

Unlike what you see in films and TV, in an actual court case you will almost never see a lawyer catch a defendant in a lie by springing a surprise witness or piece of evidence on them. And yet, the bizarre case of disgraced podcast host Alex Jones, who is being sued for defamation by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took another bizarre turn today when Jones was caught in a lie on the witness stand. And the evidence against him turned out to be his own phone’s text records that his lawyers had accidentally sent to the attorneys representing the families suing him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"

Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Live Video
The Independent

Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’

Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
AUSTIN, TX
CNN

'This is not your show': Judge admonishes Alex Jones during trial

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, saying he violated his oath to tell the truth during his defamation trial. The trial will determine how much in damages Jones will have to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims, who won a default judgment against him earlier this year.
POLITICS
TIME

‘Do You Know What Perjury Is?’ Lawyer Alleges Alex Jones Lied in Sandy Hook Case

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was already in a mountain of legal trouble after he was found liable in Connecticut and Texas last fall for defaming families of victims who were killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook mass shooting—which Jones had repeatedly called a hoax on his far-right platform InfoWars. But those troubles grew on Wednesday after a bombshell allegation by the victims’ families’ lawyer suggested Jones may have lied on the stand. (Jones denied lying.) Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that he believed the Sandy Hook massacre—which left 20 elementary school children and six adults dead in the deadliest school...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Atlantic

Alex Jones Can’t Pretend His Way Out of This Reality

Sign up for Charlie’s newsletter, Galaxy Brain, here. The only way to shut up Alex Jones, for a moment, at least, is to place him inside a courtroom. For the past few days, the Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist has been in and out of a Travis County courthouse as one of his numerous defamation trials continues. The trial will determine how much Jones and his company must pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, two parents from Newtown, Connecticut, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. In the years that followed that horrific massacre, Jones used his platform to spread lies that the shooting was a “false flag” operation, and that the grieving families were playing the role of actors in an elaborate government plot. “Jesse was real,” Lewis said of her dead son. She looked directly at Jones. “I am a real mom.”
NEWTOWN, CT
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy