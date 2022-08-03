ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Blue Canyon Technologies unveils expanded small satellite manufacturing factory

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rFa1_0h3kPwgh00

Lafayette-based aerospace company Blue Canyon Technologies on Wednesday unveiled its recently expanded “cubesat” factory in Boulder, which will eventually allow for the production of up to 85 small satellites per year.

Blue Canyon, a Raytheon Intelligence & Space (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary, doubled the manufacturing space at the Boulder factory, off Airport Road, to 31,000 square feet.

“This factory essentially allows us to consolidate our engineering and production operations for cubesats to meet the needs of our customers producing large constellations and doing it with increased operational efficiency above what we have been able to do,” said General Manager Jeff Watts.

The company produces “microsats” at its 80,000-square-foot Lafayette facility, which is also its headquarters and missions operations location.

The microsats are small satellites, from 22 to 200 pounds. The cubesats are satellites made up of cubic modules about 40 inches wide, weighing no more than 3 pounds — about the size of a loaf of bread. Blue Canyon’s Star Tracker is a camera that allows the satellite to know exactly where it is by looking to surrounding stars.

“Currently, we can support with the factory up to 50 cubesats per year. Improvements in efficiency gains will up that to about 85 cubesats per year,” said Cubesats Executive Director John Carvo.

Last month, company officials witnessed the launch of Slingshot 1, MISR-B and a government customer satellite, aboard Virgin Orbit.

Slingshot 1 is the “first-ever Blue Canyon 12U CubeSat bus carrying 19 payloads to low Earth orbit,” according to a news release. It was built for Aerospace Corporation and the mission is expected to demonstrate the accessibility of integrating numerous payloads into a single interface.

MISR-B is a 6U CubeSat bus, “which Blue Canyon provided along with the radio, GPS, reaction wheels, torque rods, sun sensors, solar arrays, batteries, Guidance Navigation & Control System and power management.” The program is intended to demonstrate “a robust, responsive, multi-mission CubeSat capability to satisfy a varied set of requirements and provides significantly more power to the payload.”

The cubesats can perform missions like studying hurricanes from low-Earth orbit, Carvo said. The company has 35 cubesats in orbit.

Blue Canyon has grown to 450 employees, with about 140 who were hired in the last seven months, Carvo said.

It was bought by Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies Corp. in 2020. Raytheon also bought Centennial-based SEAKR Engineering LLC, a space electronics provider, in 2021.

Watts said the “ecosystem” of Raytheon, Blue Canyon and SEAKR in Colorado will allow for “larger constellations of small satellites, provided on a tighter timeline, and allows us to provide all the needed mission requirements.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Metro Chamber leaders blast possible EPA rules that would hike gas prices

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders on Thursday singled out the biggest issues impacting businesses in 2022, including “economically damaging” Environmental Protection Agency rules that will come down on Colorado soon over air quality standards, construction defect laws that business leaders say are ineffective and don’t prevent lawsuits in condominium developments and the potential move of U.S. Space Command headquarters. The comments came during a panel discussion during the chamber’s State of the City event at the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Cancer treatment manufacturer ViewRay moving headquarters to Denver

ViewRay Inc. CEO Scott Drake is a familiar face in Colorado’s medical tech industry, and people in Denver are about to see a lot more of him and his ViewRay teammates. The Cleveland-based medical device manufacturing business (NASDAQ: VRAY) is consolidating its headquarters in Denver and could create up to 274 high-paying jobs here in coming years. Currently most of its 300 employees are in Ohio and California.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
City
Lafayette, CO
Lafayette, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dawn Odean tapped to lead Colorado’s universal preschool program

Dawn Odean of Jefferson County Public Schools has been appointed to lead Colorado’s new universal preschool program rolling out next year, the state announced Friday. Odean will serve as director of the universal preschool program beginning on Aug. 15, responsible for the implementation and coordination of the program under the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. She most recently was executive director of early learning at Jeffco Public Schools.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Appeals court reinstates lawsuit against CU over failing to place 'wet floor' sign on staircase

The state's second-highest court has reversed a Boulder County judge and decided the University of Colorado's failure to warn a student about a recently-mopped and slippery staircase means the institution cannot claim immunity from being sued. The lawsuit involving then-freshman Jordan Galef is one of multiple plaintiff-friendly rulings from the Court of Appeals in recent weeks interpreting the state's governmental immunity law. Since late July, the appellate court has allowed litigation to go forward against Jefferson County for injuries sustained in a public parking garage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Small Satellite#Raytheon Technologies#Canyon#Blue Canyon Technologies#Star Tracker#Cubesats Executive
The Denver Gazette

All three Front Range Community College locations put on lockout

Law enforcement officials are investigating a threat made towards multiple community colleges and Metropolitan State University of Denver. Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department confirmed the agency was investigating the threat at MSU Denver, but said he could not release any information regarding the threat. He declined to say whether the threat at MSU Denver was correlated to the threats made towards other post-secondary education institutions. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Temperatures rise into the triple digits, breaking nearly 150-year-old record

A 145-year-old record crumbled on Friday as temperatures rose into the triple-digits in Denver. Temperatures rose into triple digits around 2 p.m., breaking the previous record of 99 degrees set in 1877. The temperature eclipsed at 101 around 2:30 p.m., which is 12 degrees higher than the daily average, said Bob Koopmeiners, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Cherry Cricket defends its title at the Denver Burger Battle between top area restaurants on Auraria campus, 5-9:30 p.m. Beer, wine and cocktail sampling. RTD is free to the site. Timed tickets: denverburgerbattle.com. FRIDAY-SUNDAY. It's all up in the air for the weekend Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival. Aerial performances...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Meow Wolf's Vortex festival comes to Denver

This year, Meow Wolf’s Vortex outdoor festival experience comes to Denver, running Friday-Sunday, and it’s an EDM paradise. The show’s headliners include artists Toro y Moi, 100 Gecs and Bob Moses. The festival sports an abundance of food and craft vendors to complement the musical lineup. Summer and fall festivals and events In an email,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative will be on the ballot while city starts a new approach

The Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative gathered enough signatures to get onto Denver’s ballot this fall, with the intention of publicly funding the construction and repair of sidewalks across the city. The proposed ballot language asks Denver voters if the city should adopt a sidewalk master plan and implement a “sustainable program for the construction, reconstruction, and ongoing repairs of sidewalks citywide,” funded by a fee charged to property owners across the city. Fees would be assessed annually based on the linear footage of property frontage...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Multiple colleges put on lockout after threat

Law enforcement officials are investigating a threat made towards multiple community colleges and closed the Auraria Campus in Denver. The threat did not appear to be credible as of Friday afternoon, however, an investigation is ongoing, said Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. Auraria Campus official said in an alert Friday afternoon that a potential threat was sent early Friday via email to multiple Denver-area community colleges. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy