ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Selena Gomez wants to bring back ‘real stomachs’ in new TikTok

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISiRx_0h3kPs9n00

Only “real stomachs” in the building.

Selena Gomez took to TikTok on Wednesday to say “real stomachs” are back in style while vacationing in Italy.

In the video that’s already racked up more than 4.6 million views, the swimsuit-clad star lounged on a yacht while dubbing over an audio telling her to “suck it in.”

The Rare Beauty founder, 30, lip-synched back, “I’m not sucking s—t in. Real stomachs is coming the f—k back, OK?”

As she filmed the video, she ran her hands over her La’Mariette tie-dye swimsuit. The one-piece is part of the swimwear collection she designed back in 2021 with her friend and former assistant, Theresa Mingus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK84d_0h3kPs9n00
Selena Gomez refused to “suck it in” in her latest TikTok video.
selenagomez/TikTok

Fans were quick to praise the “Only Murders in the Building” star for promoting body-positive messages to her 42 million TikTok followers.

“You make me feel comfortable in my own skin 🥺” one fan commented.

“You’re probably the best role model tbh, ily Selena,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, another user added, “BODY POSITIVITY! SO REFRESHING!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkRSi_0h3kPs9n00
The singer has always taken a stand against body shamers.
selenagomez/Instagram

After being off the internet for four years, Gomez has used her social media to spread awareness on topics such as mental health and body image.

Back in April, the former Disney Channel star called out body shamers on the app, saying that being “skinny” isn’t worth missing out on her favorite foods because “people bitch about it [her weight] anyway.”

She went on to say, “Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f69KC_0h3kPs9n00
Despite being very open about her mental health, Gomez has kept tightlipped about her love life.
selenagomez/Instagram

But despite opening up about some subjects, she believes other topics are off-limits, including her dating life.

Just last month, her nana almost revealed details about the singer’s latest love problems in yet another TikTok video.

While filming a makeup tutorial, her grandma asked her off-camera, “So, how did you end it with that guy?” A shocked Gomez froze before responding, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.”

Ever since her 2018 split from Justin Bieber, she has remained quiet about her love life.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Nicola Peltz shares teary selfie, slams people who make her feel ‘bad’

More tears to cry? Nicola Peltz shared a selfie on Instagram Friday in which she appeared to have tears running down her face. “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” the newlywed, 27, wrote in the caption, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her “strong parents” had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.” Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 80, and his third wife, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, 67, who have a total of eight kids together. The actress went on to allude, albeit...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kendall Jenner debuts tiny new cowboy boot tattoo

This isn’t Kendall Jenner’s first rodeo. The 26-year-old reality star recently added to her collection of tiny tattoos, inking an itty-bitty cowboy boot on her left ankle. Jenner’s tattoo comes courtesy of artist Kate McDuffie, also known as “The Ghost Kat,” who shared a sweet snap of the supermodel’s “teeniest cowgirl boot” on Instagram Wednesday. “So smol and cute,” one commenter wrote, while others praised the level of detail in the design. The “Kardashians” star re-posted the photo and wrote, “when at the rodeo.” The ink appears to have been inspired by a pair of Western boots in Jenner’s own closet, as the star also shared a top-down snap of the shoes on her Instagram Stories. McDuffie also gave fans a peek at her process, posting sketches as well as a snap of the footwear that inspired the tat. Jenner has been looking west this summer, recently spending time in both Idaho and Wyoming. While in the latter state Wednesday, the 818 Tequila founder shared pics of her trip to the rodeo, posing in a teeny denim miniskirt and a white tank top emblazoned with “J’Adore Cowboys” — a riff on Dior’s popular aughts-era “J’Adore Dior” tanks. Seems Jenner chose to commemorate the trip with a little permanent ink.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Selena Gomez hopes to eventually quit acting to get married, be a mom

Selena Gomez is ready to wave goodbye to Hollywood. The singer/actress revealed she eventually wants to get married and become a mom — and she’s prepared to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The “Only Murders in the Building” star made the revelation on Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Page Six

Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stomachs#Mental Health#Disney Channel
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Page Six

David Spade: Kate Middleton should’ve slapped son ‘to help’ Chris Rock

David Spade thinks Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to distract the public from Chris Rock’s slap at the Oscars. Speaking about the incident, Spade joked during a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” that it was someone else who deserved a slap: the 4-year-old prince. “Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d–k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” the comedian told Mike Tyson, referring to Louis’ non-regal behavior towards his mom. “I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ultimate girl dad Derek Jeter gets manicure from his daughters

Nailed it. Derek Jeter adorably played along with his young daughters as they gave him a manicure on Wednesday. The retired baseball pro, 48, shared a snap of the cute moment via his Instagram, which featured Bella, 4, and Story, 3, painting his nails while he made a goofy face for the camera. “HELP!!!” he captioned the pic. Jeter’s youngest daughter, 8-month-old River Rose, could also be seen in the shot as she sat by the athlete’s feet. Jeter previously talked about how having three kids under the age of five with wife Hannah had brought out “a whole other side” of him. “The...
MLB
Page Six

Fans evoke Kanye West in reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian called it off with Pete Davidson nine months after they began dating, and the news hit the internet like a ton of bricks Friday night. The development caught many off-guard as the story broke on the heels of ample signs and social media posts that seemingly painted the relationship as going strong. Naturally, the now-ex-couple’s fans and haters alike took to Twitter to crack jokes, cope and generally vent about the break-up between the reality superstar, 41, and the comedian, 28 — a free-for-all that was in part fueled by either celebrity’s well-documented and arguably infamous dating histories....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — ...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner, Stormi cheer on Travis Scott at first big concert since Astroworld

Travis Scott has returned to the big stage nearly one year after 10 people died of compression asphyxia during the 2021 Astroworld festival. The “Highest In The Room” singer, 31, performed at the O2 Arena in London Saturday night for his first international show since the tragedy – with his loved ones cheering him on. Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, were among the 20,000 people in the crowd, and even received a shoutout from the rapper as he dedicated his 2014 hit song “Mamacita” to his baby girl. In an Instagram photo dump, Jenner, 24, shared some sweet snaps of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner takes ‘spoiled’ Stormi on designer shopping spree in London

Kylie Jenner posted multiple Instagram Stories of her “spoiled” 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a luxurious private shopping experience at Harrods in London Thursday. The designer department store created a mini boutique just for Stormi, stocking it with rows of Dior and Gucci bags, Nike sneakers, sparkly pink dresses, toys and games and a full rack of colorful clothing, among other surprises. “Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner, 24, said in one of the videos. “Is this not the craziest?” Added the makeup mogul to her daughter, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!” Stormi – who snatched a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Poulter kisses model Bobby T, confirms romance in PDA pics

Will Poulter was photographed locking lips with model Bobby T, confirming their new romance. The “Maze Runner” star, 29, was smiled during the PDA-filled outing in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, matching the model in black athleisure. Poulter, who has been praised for his 2021 “glow-up,” sported a tank and Nike shorts on their walk. Bobby T paired Prada joggers with a crop top. The “Dopesick” alum last publicly dated actress Yasmeen Scott in 2019. In May, however, rumors swirled that he was in a relationship with his former “Midsommar” co-star Florence Pugh. After the friends were spotted getting close on an Ibiza vacation,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Jack Osbourne’s baby’s umbilical cord used in art piece to ‘keep it forever’

Nearly one month after Jack Osbourne’s fourth daughter arrived, his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, described their decision to “preserve” the baby’s umbilical cord. With the help of California-based company Mommy Made Encapsulation, the cord has been shaped “into a heart” and painted gold so that Osbourne, 36, and Gearhart, 31, can “keep it forever,” the interior designer wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. “one of the best choices i’ve made for my postpartum health was to encapsulate my placenta,” she explained. “taking my placenta has helped me lose pregnancy weight, helped w [sic] postpartum depression, boosted my milk supply significantly, and reduced postpartum bleeding.” Gearhart...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy