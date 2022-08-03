Abilene man on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured

A former Abilene man wanted on warrants and listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been captured.

John Robert Havener, 52, was arrested July 24 in Durant, Okla., following a traffic stop conducted by the Durant Police Department, according to a DPS news release Wednesday.

He had warrants from Taylor and two other counties and has been convicted of several crimes.

Havener has been wanted since March, when the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant with a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.

In April, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Havener’s arrest for a probation violation.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant in June for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

In 2011, Havener was convicted of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and bail jumping/failure to appear, the release said. In 2015, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to eight years’ confinement. Havener was released on parole in 2018.

He was convicted in 2020 of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and received probation.

In March, Havener was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and subsequently bonded out.