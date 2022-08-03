ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPSPf_0h3kPos700

A former Abilene man wanted on warrants and listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been captured.

John Robert Havener, 52, was arrested July 24 in Durant, Okla., following a traffic stop conducted by the Durant Police Department, according to a DPS news release Wednesday.

He had warrants from Taylor and two other counties and has been convicted of several crimes.

Havener has been wanted since March, when the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant with a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.

In April, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Havener’s arrest for a probation violation.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant in June for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

In 2011, Havener was convicted of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and bail jumping/failure to appear, the release said. In 2015, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to eight years’ confinement. Havener was released on parole in 2018.

He was convicted in 2020 of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and received probation.

In March, Havener was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and subsequently bonded out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportstexarkana.com

Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Durant, OK
Durant, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Fugitive#Most Wanted#Abilene Reporter News#John Robert
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine  Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine  Colten West – Assault Family Violence  Colten West […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indicted: Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from bus station, beating and raping her at local motel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a woman from a bus station then bringing her to a local motel, where she was beaten and raped repeatedly, has been indicted. Ricky Salgado was indicted Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas. “If it’s a first time […]
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
CASS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
ABILENE, TX
KTEN.com

Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
NewsWest 9

DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy