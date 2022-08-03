Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses

Read on cnycentral.com
Kenneth Summers
2d ago
People think Crack cocaine is Safe Haha no way It's in there to one Year ago this week a girl In my program thought she could do a Hit and sure enough she had a massive heart attack so don't listen die then.Cause that's what is happening.
waer.org
Opioid-related deaths in Syracuse spike due to growing sales of fentanyl-laced drugs
Opioid overdoses in Onondaga County continue to happen at alarming numbers, with 14 or more overdoses within a 24-hour period in recent days. The Onondaga County Health Department reported 2022 is following the trend of increased overdoses of opioids seen over the past two years. But now there’s a new problem growing: People are unassumingly purchasing fake pills laced with the potent drug fentanyl.
wrvo.org
Onondaga County health officials concerned after several spikes in drug overdoses
There have been several significant spikes in drug overdoses in Onondaga County in recent months, and health department officials believe it’s linked to increased amounts of fentanyl in the drug supply. Over the last two months, Onondaga County’s OD-MAP overdose tracking system has reported several days with 14 or...
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
More mosquitoes infected with rare, potentially deadly EEE virus found in Oswego County
Palermo, N.Y. — Mosquitoes infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus were detected im Oswego County for the second time this year, health department officials said Thursday. EEE is a rare, but potentially deadly virus spread by mosquitoes. Both humans and horses are at risk of getting EEE through...
WKTV
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
localsyr.com
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
urbancny.com
Onondaga County Office for Aging – Senior Nutrition Days at the Market ARE BACK! – Thursday 8/11
Commissioner JoAnne Spoto Decker and Onondaga County Office for Aging, Nutrition Services have announced that the Senior Nutrition Days at the Market are back! A Nutrition Dining Site for Seniors (Age 60+) at the CNY Regional Market! This is a collaboration between the CNY Regional Market & Onondaga County Office for Aging.
cnycentral.com
Drive-through NARCAN training coming to Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As a part of Overdose Awareness Day on on Wednesday, August 31st, the Prevention Network and the Onondaga County Department of Health will host a drive-through NARCAN training, open to the public. From 3 pm to 7 pm, and with the support of Onondaga County Health...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
cnycentral.com
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
Madison County prosecutor running for judge to resign after overdoses at his home, officials say
An assistant district attorney in Madison County, who is running to be a criminal court judge, will resign as a prosecutor after an initial investigation showed overdoses at his home last weekend, Madison County officials said. The incident involved Bradley Moses, a prosecutor and judge candidate in Madison County, a...
cnycentral.com
Madison Co. Assistant District Attorney, one other overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine
Nelson, Madison County, NY — A Madison County Assistant District Attorney appears to have resigned from his position, after Madison County Sheriff's investigators say he and one other person in his home overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses and the other individual were found unresponsive when deputies arrived on scene, according to the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division. No charges are pending at this point.
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide
The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
cnycentral.com
Upstate doctor: "Mental health crisis in children exposes flaws in the system"
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than a year after we started documenting the effect of at-home learning and social isolation on children, we thought it was time to re-visit the issue and find out how kids are doing now. NBC3 Anchor Megan Coleman has spent several years looking into the...
syr.edu
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
cnycentral.com
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom in the water
Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.
