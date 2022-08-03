ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
Kenneth Summers
2d ago

People think Crack cocaine is Safe Haha no way It's in there to one Year ago this week a girl In my program thought she could do a Hit and sure enough she had a massive heart attack so don't listen die then.Cause that's what is happening.

Opioid-related deaths in Syracuse spike due to growing sales of fentanyl-laced drugs

Opioid overdoses in Onondaga County continue to happen at alarming numbers, with 14 or more overdoses within a 24-hour period in recent days. The Onondaga County Health Department reported 2022 is following the trend of increased overdoses of opioids seen over the past two years. But now there’s a new problem growing: People are unassumingly purchasing fake pills laced with the potent drug fentanyl.
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson

NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
Drive-through NARCAN training coming to Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As a part of Overdose Awareness Day on on Wednesday, August 31st, the Prevention Network and the Onondaga County Department of Health will host a drive-through NARCAN training, open to the public. From 3 pm to 7 pm, and with the support of Onondaga County Health...
Madison Co. Assistant District Attorney, one other overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine

Nelson, Madison County, NY — A Madison County Assistant District Attorney appears to have resigned from his position, after Madison County Sheriff's investigators say he and one other person in his home overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses and the other individual were found unresponsive when deputies arrived on scene, according to the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division. No charges are pending at this point.
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide

The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY

I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom in the water

Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.
