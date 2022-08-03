ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A third of Americans considered burning their house down to rid of bugs after spending $177 on ‘hacks’ that don’t work

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ONE in three Americans have seriously considered burning down their own home after experiencing a bug infestation, according to a new survey.

The study of 2,000 adults found that 66 percent are willing to do “nearly anything” to get rid of bugs at home.

One in three Americans have considered burning down their own home after experiencing a bug infestation Credit: Getty

That "anything" includes fumigating their entire home (51 percent), putting glue traps in every corner (46 percent), or even using a whole can of bug spray all at once (43 percent).

Over half of respondents (52 percent) have considered moving because of bug infestations — and 69 percent of people who considered that option actually followed through and packed up their things.

Six in 10 (62 percent) believe bugs are one of the worst things to put up within the home.

Commissioned by Zevo and conducted by OnePoll, the study unveiled the worst rooms in the home to come across bugs: the bedroom (22 percent), kitchen (22 percent) and bathroom (16 percent) all took the top spots.

When asked what they would rather put up with instead of bugs, respondents said they would prefer dealing with broken appliances (29 percent), creaky floors (26 percent), broken windows (26 percent), not having television connections (25 percent) and rodents (24 percent).

To deal with bug problems, 48 percent of people have turned to DIY “hacks” to try and trap them. More than four in five (83 percent) who have tried a “hack” have had it backfire on them to some extent.

Some hacks mentioned by respondents include using cinnamon, coffee grounds, and even maple syrup to get rid of bugs.

One person even recalled pouring gasoline on bugs to drown them.

The average person spends $177 on creating homemade methods to deal with bugs. And the results of their efforts are mixed: Only 54 percent have had some success in dispelling bugs with their “hacks.”

"When it comes to solving bug problems, consumers are ready to try just about anything to avoid chemicals, instead using costly, messy and ineffective DIY hacks to rid their home of pests," said Rick Mason, Communication Manager at Zevo.

“We want consumers to know there is a better, simpler, worry-free way to get rid of bugs, and DIY bug hacks can be a thing of the past.”

Bugs are especially a nightmare in the kitchen: 53 percent of Americans said they’ve had food go to waste due to bugs. The average person has had to toss out their food 19 times in the past year, costing them $230 and 23 pounds of lost food, thanks to creepy crawlers.

43 percent of people reported using an entire can of bug-killer all at once Credit: Getty

Two in five (43 percent) have found bugs in their food at home after it was too late

A third believe they’ve even eaten a bug or two by mistake at some point in their lives.

Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said they go to extreme lengths just to protect their food if they have a bug infestation, including 61 percent of those who have to clean up immediately after cooking to prevent bugs.

Nearly as many (59 percent) will even refrain from keeping fresh fruit in their homes or buying houseplants out of fear that it will attract flying insects.

When trying to protect your home from bugs, it can sometimes feel like a constant worry, especially throughout peak bug season," continued Rick.

"When facing unwanted bugs, it’s important to be smarter, more prepared and consistently in control of the place you call home.”

Top 9 things people say they would try to get rid of bugs

Fumigate the entire home - 51%

Put glue traps in every corner of the home - 46%   

Use an entire can of bug-killer all at once - 43%       

Throw the nearest thing at it, no matter what that nearest thing is - 43%

Trap it in a cup or jar - 38%

Douse the bugs with boiling water - 37%

DIY a flamethrower to get rid of it - 35%

Burn down the home - 34%       

Scream at it - 33%       

Comments / 191

Gene Van Auker
2d ago

we live in Az and believe me we have critters. I have found one thing that works great. it's raid bug bombs and comes in pack of 4 bombs for around $12.00 bucks. can buy at ace hardware or Walmart. comes in ORANGE box. put one in every room, set off and leave house for 3 to 4 hours. smells good with no film. it really works. if it kills scorpions it will kill anything. set off every 3 to 4 months.

Reply(13)
46
Vickie L
2d ago

I like food grade diotamacheous earth. not sure on the spelling, sorry. but it cuts through the exoskeleton of fleas and such. I have dogs and cats, so yeah, a flea comes in sometimes.

Reply(16)
31
nina benazera
2d ago

Seal every nook and cranny of the home. We used caulking in our new home. Then sprayed the entire exterior for scorpions, especially across entry doors and windows. Trim all trees so branches are 6 feet from the exterior as bugs use branches to get onto walls and roofs. We haven't seen a single bug sice. Lastly, get a cat indoor cat as they are excellent hunters.

Reply
14
