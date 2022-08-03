LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine

Read on 1019therock.com
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
Thank You, Rene The 2022 Cloukey Challenge Raises Record Amount
Throughout northern Maine and a large part of the State, if you say the name Rene most people will automatically think of longtime sports director at WAGM-TV, Rene Cloukey. He has been in every community for many years highlighting our local youth and other sports accomplishments. However, some of his most impactful work has come on the golf course, with the Cloukey Challenge.
How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?
We’re going to have a pretty wild week of some extreme weather in Aroostook County, Maine this week. We usually expect the temperature to rise around this time of year. But, a few days from now, on Thursday, we should feel some real heat. It won’t necessarily be the...
New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield
A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
WGME
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after head-on crash in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) — Volunteer Fort Kent firefighters rescued a man trapped in his Grand Cherokee SUV and extinguished a raging fire burning the cab of a semi after the two vehicles collided head-on Monday evening on Route 161. The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on a...
Two Presque Isle Businesses Announce Closures The On Same Day
The retail landscape in Presque Isle continues to change after the announcements of two separate businesses announced they will be closing their doors. Athletes and brides to be across Aroostook County are finding their options to shop in-person are dwindling. Longtime Bridal Shop moving on from Presque Isle. Grayce Bridal...
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161
A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
The Great Service First Automotive is Closing Shop in Mapleton, Maine
I’ve been going to Ron Argraves shop for the last seven and a half years to get my vehicles worked on. I have to say I was bummed out when I heard he is closing Service First Automotive in Mapleton. So I called Ron and talked to him about the decision. (I also have some work to do on my car and wanted to schedule it).
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
Police Post Reminder of ATV Ordinance in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Police Department is reminding everyone of the ordinance to allow ATVs to operate on town maintained streets in the city. The ATV Ordinance Open Road Access is for Fort Fairfield residents who can not tow their ATV or have a trailer to take their all terrain vehicles to the park and ride.
Take Our POLL: What Are You Cutting Back on Due to Inflation?
Everyone you talk to is seeing trying to cut back on expenses due to rising costs and inflation. It’s not easy to save money. Almost everything you buy costs so much more these days. Poll Question. That takes us to our poll question - What are You Cutting Back...
Patten Trucker Reaches Plea Deal in 2019 Death of Maine State Police Detective
A Patten man will admit responsibility in the death of a State Police detective who was fatally injured on the Interstate, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. Scott Willett was the driver of a loaded logging truck that lost two wheels on I-95 southbound in Hampden on the...
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine
A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Stuff the Bus in Presque Isle Day 2; Thank You Aroostook County
Day two of Stuff the Bus 2022 was held in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon. We collected school supplies and monetary donations to provide Aroostook County children with everything they need for the first day of school. The United Way of Aroostook partnered with ACAP and Adopt-A-Block on the event which was sponsored by Katahdin Trust.
foxbangor.com
Castle Hill man accused of double murder back in court
CARIBOU — The bodies of 25-year-old Allen Curtis and 51-year-old Roger Ellis were found in a truck on route 227 in Castle Hill on August 13. A week later, Bobby Nightingale was charged with their murders. Nightingale is also charged with burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm by...
Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine
Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
