Madison, WI

UW men's basketball adds a preferred walk-on, Minnesota guard Jack Janicki, for 2023 class

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
MADISON – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his staff have added a preferred walk-on for the 2023 class.

Jack Janicki, a 6-foot-4 guard from White Bear Lake High School in Minnesota, plans to join UW.

He had scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Colorado State and Santa Clara.

Janicki's decision comes one day after Texas guard Gehrig Normand chose Michigan State over UW and more than a dozen other schools.

Janicki, who plays AAU ball for D1 Minnesota, averaged 24.1 points per game as a junior at White Bear Lake. He scored at least 10 points in 14 of 26 games.

The Badgers have two scholarship players committed for the class – guard John Blackwell and forward Gus Yalden.

They are pursuing Minnesota forward Nolan Winter, who will be a senior at Lakeville North High School and plays for Howard Pulley. Winter is set to visit UW.

IN THIS ARTICLE
