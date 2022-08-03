ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

National Forest grant applications being accepted for forest health and restoration projects

knau.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

New Residential Food Scrap Drop-Off Spots Opened by Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Office invites the public to use two new residential food scrap drop-off locations at the Flagstaff Aquaplex and Bow and Arrow Park. To use the free drop-off locations, residents can take the City’s brief online survey to receive a bin access code, collect acceptable items at home, and bring them to either location.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Coconino County, AZ
Health
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
lakepowelllife.com

Sheriff’s Deputy Assigned to Tuba City District

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Tuba City Deputy Arnold Maryboy. Tuba City, AZ – Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce CCSO will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District. This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.
TUBA CITY, AZ
890kdxu.com

Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape

(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC 15 News

DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy