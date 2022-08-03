National Forest grant applications being accepted for forest health and restoration projects

Read on www.knau.org
Inner Basin water pipeline heavily damaged by recent post-wildfire flooding
A pipeline on the San Francisco Peaks that provides water to Flagstaff has been shut down after it suffered heavy damage during recent monsoon rain. Many areas northeast of Flagstaff have seen cataclysmic flooding following this year’s wildfires. City officials say there are several breaks in the Inner Basin...
New Residential Food Scrap Drop-Off Spots Opened by Flagstaff
The City of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Office invites the public to use two new residential food scrap drop-off locations at the Flagstaff Aquaplex and Bow and Arrow Park. To use the free drop-off locations, residents can take the City’s brief online survey to receive a bin access code, collect acceptable items at home, and bring them to either location.
Ducey declares second state of emergency in Coconino County after continued flooding
Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County following recent flooding. Multiple communities in and near Flagstaff have been impacted since heavy monsoon rains began last month. The declaration makes $200,000 available from the state’s general fund for emergency response and recovery costs. It comes after...
Coconino County election results: Daggett, Deasy advance in Flag mayoral race
In the race for Flagstaff mayor, Becky Daggett led with 50% of the vote followed by incumbent Paul Deasy with 100% of precincts reporting. They will both advance to the November general election. Incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez beat Tomas Hernandez for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Bill...
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Sheriff’s Deputy Assigned to Tuba City District
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Tuba City Deputy Arnold Maryboy. Tuba City, AZ – Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce CCSO will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District. This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
