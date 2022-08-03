Authorities recover body of a 32-year-old man in Lake Michigan near Lakeshore State Park

Authorities have recovered the body of a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in Lake Michigan waters, near Discovery World, on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police said that at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, "several individuals jumped in the water to swim; however, one individual was struggling and went under the water."

Police and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene but were unable to locate the man on Tuesday. He was found dead in the water on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office sent a tweet at 1:30 p.m. announcing the office was responding to the scene and described the location as "the lagoon at Lakeshore State Park."

The National Weather Service issued a "low swim risk ... forecasting one or two foot waves" for Milwaukee County on Tuesday night, according to the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan office.

