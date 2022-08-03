Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
WIVB
Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
WHEC TV-10
Voters in NY State's second primary must declare a party before August 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The August 23 primary for the U.S. House and State Senate races is coming up. This is New York State's second and final primary before the November 8 midterm elections. To vote in the primary, you must register with a political party by Thursday, August...
wshu.org
Hochul faces political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first. Hochul spoke at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
wbfo.org
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Attorney General James, tenants rights advocates reach $1.75M settlement with Ink Property Group
The announcement comes as accountability for predatory landlords in the city has gotten to a boiling point for tenants.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Siena College Poll Sheds Light On NY Gubernatorial Race Between Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin
With a little over three months until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin. Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Zeldin, 53 to 39 percent, according to a new Siena College poll.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Are tough decisions coming for New York's budget?
This past April, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers had a rare luxury in the world of New York state government: A budget surplus to spend. Boosted federal aid and increased taxes on the rich filled the stats' coffers, enabling the spending plan to increase funding for schools and health care, provide bonuses to frontline, suspend some gas taxes and increase pay for public workers. But with an economic downturn potentially looming, alarm bells are ringing in budget offices.
New York gun shop owners react to laws going into effect in September
One of those laws includes raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allegations of possible Hatch Act violations involving Brown reelection
Allegations surfaced against the Brown Administration accusing some city employees and Buffalo police officers of violating federal law during Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo residents voice concerns at contentious redistricting public hearing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-six Buffalonians took to the mic Wednesday afternoon to share their thoughts about the approved redistricting map for Buffalo's Common Council. The new map was created by the Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment earlier this year, but opposition to the map surfaced when it was sent to the Common Council. After multiple delays, a slightly changed version of the map was approved by the council - sending it to Mayor Byron Brown's desk.
thechallengernews.com
The First Black Woman to Serve as the Buffalo News’ Executive Editor Has Been Named
Sheila Rayam, (pictured above) a Rochester native and SUNY Buffalo State graduate, spent 30 years at the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle after graduating from Buffalo State. Her most recent position was executive editor of the Mohawk Valley news operations, which included the Utica Observer-Dispatch since April 2021. An accomplished, experienced...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge
A Niagara Falls businessman has pleaded guilty to a tax charge and as part of his plea he will pay over $100,000 and forfeit $1 million.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Comments / 2