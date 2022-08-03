ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

waer.org

As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIVB

Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
ELECTIONS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Donald Trump
spectrumlocalnews.com

Are tough decisions coming for New York's budget?

This past April, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers had a rare luxury in the world of New York state government: A budget surplus to spend. Boosted federal aid and increased taxes on the rich filled the stats' coffers, enabling the spending plan to increase funding for schools and health care, provide bonuses to frontline, suspend some gas taxes and increase pay for public workers. But with an economic downturn potentially looming, alarm bells are ringing in budget offices.
POLITICS
#Election Local#Nygop
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo residents voice concerns at contentious redistricting public hearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Twenty-six Buffalonians took to the mic Wednesday afternoon to share their thoughts about the approved redistricting map for Buffalo's Common Council. The new map was created by the Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment earlier this year, but opposition to the map surfaced when it was sent to the Common Council. After multiple delays, a slightly changed version of the map was approved by the council - sending it to Mayor Byron Brown's desk.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

The First Black Woman to Serve as the Buffalo News’ Executive Editor Has Been Named

Sheila Rayam, (pictured above) a Rochester native and SUNY Buffalo State graduate, spent 30 years at the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle after graduating from Buffalo State. Her most recent position was executive editor of the Mohawk Valley news operations, which included the Utica Observer-Dispatch since April 2021. An accomplished, experienced...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
BATAVIA, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
spectrumlocalnews.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
97.5 WTBD

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.

