All the Times Remi Bader Slayed the Style Game on Instagram

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
We love Us some Remi Bader ! The social media star is constantly providing style inspiration through her edgy and chic Instagram photos.

If you haven't heard of Bader, we suggest you head over to TikTok where you can find her giving realistic reviews of apparel from some of fashion's most sought-after labels. The influencer doesn't hold back when it comes to telling the truth about brands, giving her fans real and raw feedback on sizing and fit.

Her honesty has even led to a collaboration with Revolve. The content creator and the popular retailer have teamed up for a size-inclusive collection that will launch in fall 2022.

Of the line, Bader told Women's Wear Daily in March 2022, "I have always struggled with wanting to wear trendy and cool clothes for my body but growing up that was simply never an option." She continued: "A lot of retailers think that because you're plus size, it means you automatically want to wear looser-fitting clothing, and that you don't want to show skin."

Bader, however, said that's not true. "I've always dreamt of being able to wear sexier and more sophisticated clothing for my body and now I finally have the opportunity to bring this dream to life with Revolve," she said. "Every piece in the collection is something I was never able to find in my size ... and now I can make this available to people that feel the same way."

Bader has since teased some of the looks on Instagram. In August 2022, the New York native showed off a sexy green two-piece set. The figure-flattering look features a one-shoulder top and a maxi skirt. "The Lucy & Lauren set in a 0X vs Small. Looking fire on both bodehs 🔥 #9DAYS #REMIXREVOLVE," Bader captioned the post.

In July 2022, Bader debuted a vibrant blue set also from her upcoming collection. The ensemble featured a criss-cross top and a ruched skirt.

In addition to promoting pieces from her drop, the TikToker has demonstrated how to style looks from Kim Kardashian 's Skims label and Lizzo 's shapewear line Yitty .

For the "Truth Hurts" singer's Special album release party in July 2022, Bader rocked Lizzo's intimates brand underneath a fun patterned skirt set in a video posted via Instagram. "When the shapewear could be the outfit," wrote one fan in the comment section.

In June 2022, Bader wowed in Skims' new graphic-printed sheer dress . "This is a masterpiece @Skims — wearing size 2X," she wrote alongside a social media clip of herself freaking out over the look.

Elsewhere on her Instagram, Bader can be seen rocking everything from tie-dye dresses, fun activewear, distressed jeans and more.

Keep scrolling to see Bader's best style moments:

