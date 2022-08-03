Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

Read on spectrumnews1.com
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest
Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
wvih.com
DNA Confirms Missing Child’s Identity
The body of a 4-year-old girl, previously reported missing in Kentucky, was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. A...
Breonna Taylor supporters relieved by charges against police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Louisville activists put in long hours on phones and in the streets, working tirelessly to call for arrests in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor — but it was mostly two years filled with frustration. This week they saw their fortunes...
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
WLKY.com
Three people shot in Shawnee; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in Shawnee after three men were shot Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. When they arrived, they said they located one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
WLKY.com
Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
wdrb.com
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a hit-and-run that took place on I-64 between the tunnels and Cannons Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on I-64 and found a man dead in the median,...
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months. Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. According to arrest reports, Terry...
Wave 3
Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
A former police officer was charged for a 2nd time in connection to the deadly Breonna Taylor raid. Experts explain why it's not double jeopardy.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against four current and former police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
wdrb.com
Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled
UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
