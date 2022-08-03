ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

By David Williams
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 6

 

Wave 3

NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest

Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

DNA Confirms Missing Child’s Identity

The body of a 4-year-old girl, previously reported missing in Kentucky, was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. A...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Three people shot in Shawnee; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in Shawnee after three men were shot Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. When they arrived, they said they located one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a hit-and-run that took place on I-64 between the tunnels and Cannons Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on I-64 and found a man dead in the median,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IN

