Que'Sean Brown and Jaylen Alexander-Raynor have East Forsyth back in state title contention

There’s a lot more than a hyphen that makes Jaylen Alexander-Raynor stand out on the football field at East Forsyth .

The same can be said for the apostrophe in Que’Sean Brown’s name.

The talented duo have plenty of tools that will help fuel a talented East Forsyth team this season, which returns several key players from a prolific offense and a stout defense that finished 11-2 overall and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs last season before bowing out with a 26-14 loss to Cornelius Hough .

Alexander-Raynor, a 6-0, 185-pound senior who has committed to Arkansas State, has started at quarterback since his sophomore season and blossomed last year as a junior in leading one of the most potent offenses in the Triad.

Alexander-Raynor threw for 2,309 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes and ran for 973 yards and 13 scores for a team that scored 536 points in 13 games, scoring at least 44 points in eight of the Eagles’ wins, with five of those being games of 50-plus.

After throwing for more than 2,300 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more scores, Jaylen Alexander-Raynor is back at quarterback for the prolific East Forsyth Eagles. Photo by Marc Pruitt

Brown, a 5-8, 160-pound senior who has committed to Duke, has blazing speed and became Alexander-Raynor’s top weapon after adjusting to the offense in his first year in the program. He caught 45 passes for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns, had four rushing touchdowns and was equally as dangerous as a punt and kick returner, totaling 669 yards and three touchdowns (one punt return, two kickoff returns).

Coach Todd Willert praised the play and development of both players.

“Both of those guys are just special players and also special kids,” Willert said. “You can see how much Jaylen has grown since his sophomore season. He’s just a different kid now with the way he works. I’ve been doing this now for 30 years, 20 years as a head coach, and there’s a lot of great players that don’t end up being very good because they’re not good people. Jaylen’s good people and that’s what makes him great. Q (Brown), he just outworks everybody. He’s always had that chip on his shoulder from hearing that he’s too small, he’s not big enough—all those kinds of things. He’s done nothing but work to get his weight up but to keep his speed up. He runs unbelievable routes. He just wants to keep getting better and to prove everybody wrong. They both have that ‘no quit’ attitude and they both want to be coached.”

Que’Sean Brown topped 1,000 receiving in 2021 and scored 17 touchdowns (10 receiving, 4 rushing and 3 on kick returns). Photo by Marc Pruitt

As a sophomore, Alexander-Raynor was thrust into the starting job during a season that was pushed from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19. He took the reins from Ty Lyles, who led the Eagles to two straight NCHSAA 4-A state championships in their two previous seasons and enrolled early in college at Coastal Carolina in January of his senior year.

East finished 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference during the COVID season, with Alexander-Raynor throwing for 470 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions and rushing for 239 yards and two scores.

The Eagles lost in the first round of the playoffs to Greensboro Grimsley .

With a pair of future D1 players leading his offense, East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert has a potent offense has seeks to return the Eagles to the state championship glory they enjoyed in 2018 and 2019. Photo by Marc Pruitt

“I think from my sophomore year until now, my biggest improvement has been my confidence and my mental preparation,” Alexander-Raynor said. “I’ve really gotten a better grasp of our offense and have learned more about how to read defenses with pre-reads and post-reads, and really just becoming more comfortable as a quarterback and a leader. I was a little nervous stepping into the role as a sophomore, but I also knew I had prepared enough that I was ready to step in. I felt like that even if that would have happened my freshman year and I needed to step in, I was ready. And now I’ve got two years of experience and understand even more what is expected of me.”

Once Brown joined the fold last season, he added an extra dimension to the Eagles offense and connected immediately with Alexander-Raynor.

“Jaylen, that’s my guy and we clicked instantly last season,” Brown said. “We all see what he is capable of on the field, and he makes us go. In the off-season, we would meet up a lot and get some passes and routes in, go run or go lift weights together to keep building on that chemistry we have. We want to keep building on the success we have together and go even farther.”

Alexander-Raynor appreciates what Brown has brought to the offense.

“He’s got that great play-making ability,” Alexander-Raynor said. “You just get the ball in his hands and he’ll make a play. It’s crazy what he is able to do with the ball in his hands. He’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball.”

Both Alexander-Raynor and Brown said they can still taste the bitterness from the loss to Hough in the playoffs last season, which they plan to use as fuel for success this season.

“We definitely use that as motivation because we feel like we could have won that game and we didn’t bring our all,” Brown said. “That motivates us to go and get a ring even more and I feel like we can definitely do it.”

Alexander-Raynor said he also relishes the fact that East Forsyth always has a target on its back.

“We’re all grinding toward the same goal and that’s to win a state championship,” he said. “Having everyone circle us on their calendars tells us that all the hard work we are putting in, we need to show that on Friday nights. We know all these teams will be ready for us and we love that challenge.”