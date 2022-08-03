MBTA Safety Incidents: Timeline Maps Recent Problems

BOSTON – The MBTA Board of Directors unanimously approved a spending plan of up to $37 million for shuttle buses on Wednesday. The vote comes as sources confirmed to the WBZ-TV I-Team the MBTA is considering shutting down the Orange Line for up to a month for critical maintenance.The board approved the plan that would allow the MBTA to pay A Yankee Lines, Inc. up to $37 million for shuttle buses during what General Manager Steve Poftak called a "significant" set of diversions on the Orange Line and Green Line.Poftak said the contract would allow the MBTA access to up...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO