ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
Fox 59
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, IN
County
Henry County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Henry County, IN
Crime & Safety
New Castle, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Police searching for missing 51-year-old out of Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as the Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man. According to Indiana State Police, Merle Church is a 51-year-old white male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head. Church was last seen wearing an IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter#911#Parker Elementary#Ncpd
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
Fox 59

Bartholomew County charged

Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. Read more: https://bit.ly/3bvgyPj.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
DARKE COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy