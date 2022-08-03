ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Council Proposes New Rules For Panhandling After Court Rulings, New State Law

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWvQR_0h3kMHGH00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors will modify the city’s panhandling ordinances to bring it more in line with new state law and a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

Both of the events on the state and Federal level have turned Tulsa’s anti-panhandling ordinance into an unconstitutional and obsolete measure because panhandling is considered free speech.

“We are not supporting or making it easier to panhandle,” Councilor Christa Patrick said. “We are making our laws to be incompliance with what the court and state law is requiring.”

The new rules spearheaded by Patrick have three elements to them: (1) soliciting donations or rides from a street corner can only happen if the participant is 16 or older, (2) it can only happen 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset, and (3) those doing so must wear a reflective vest or place reflective tape on their torso to make themselves better visible to traffic.

“This has been ruled to be politically protected speech, and we must respect those guidelines,” Patrick said.

In addition to the three new rules, the City of Tulsa is in the process of having printed signs that go next to popular panhandling spots that encourages people to give to non-profits instead of handing out money on the street. Councilors discussed Wednesday that the signs would have a phone number for people to call and test if they really felt compelled to give money.

Councilor Kara Joy McKee expressed some concern about the requirement of safety vests for panhandlers and wondered if they city could be sued for making these types of a requirement of expressing yourself on the side of the road for a Constitutional right.

She was told the city has the right to keep its roads free, open, and so it is a safety measure and not put in there maliciously to keep people quiet.

In 2020, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Oklahoma City’s anti-panhandling law was unconstitutional and violated free speech. Oklahoma City had to changes its law, and now the City of Tulsa is doing the same.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 35

Melinda Forrest
2d ago

My husband used to do construction and would offer them to come work and they would always decline. People need to quit giving money to these people. there are too many available jobs. They are taking advantage of people's sympathy.

Reply
29
Muddy Paws
2d ago

Just out of curiosity I stopped to ask a person holding a ... NEED WORK ... sign if he would mow my yard for $20 dollars. I would provide mower, gas, and lunch. He said "NO, IT'S TO HOT" But he would gladly take the $20 donation!

Reply
19
United We Stand
2d ago

If people would quit giving them money, they would quit begging. They aren't going to stay there all day for free. Ignore them and they will go away.

Reply
13
Related
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Rules#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#New State Law
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
Fox News

Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence

Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
nonprofitquarterly.org

What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
TULSA, OK
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges

For a group of people presumably interested in the guidance of the Lord Almighty, backers of the “Value Them Both” amendment have a lot of problems with the Ninth Commandment. They’re lying an awful lot. The state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2 has been debated ad nauseam in recent months. It would preempt […] The post In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy