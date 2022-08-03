Tulsa Council Proposes New Rules For Panhandling After Court Rulings, New State Law

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors will modify the city’s panhandling ordinances to bring it more in line with new state law and a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

Both of the events on the state and Federal level have turned Tulsa’s anti-panhandling ordinance into an unconstitutional and obsolete measure because panhandling is considered free speech.

“We are not supporting or making it easier to panhandle,” Councilor Christa Patrick said. “We are making our laws to be incompliance with what the court and state law is requiring.”

The new rules spearheaded by Patrick have three elements to them: (1) soliciting donations or rides from a street corner can only happen if the participant is 16 or older, (2) it can only happen 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset, and (3) those doing so must wear a reflective vest or place reflective tape on their torso to make themselves better visible to traffic.

“This has been ruled to be politically protected speech, and we must respect those guidelines,” Patrick said.

In addition to the three new rules, the City of Tulsa is in the process of having printed signs that go next to popular panhandling spots that encourages people to give to non-profits instead of handing out money on the street. Councilors discussed Wednesday that the signs would have a phone number for people to call and test if they really felt compelled to give money.

Councilor Kara Joy McKee expressed some concern about the requirement of safety vests for panhandlers and wondered if they city could be sued for making these types of a requirement of expressing yourself on the side of the road for a Constitutional right.

She was told the city has the right to keep its roads free, open, and so it is a safety measure and not put in there maliciously to keep people quiet.

In 2020, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Oklahoma City’s anti-panhandling law was unconstitutional and violated free speech. Oklahoma City had to changes its law, and now the City of Tulsa is doing the same.

