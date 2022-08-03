The Immense Scope of Michael Mann’s 'Heat' Remains Unmatched

Read on collider.com
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
'Predator' Star Jesse Ventura Calls 'Prey' "Thoughtful, Creative and Wonderful"
It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
‘Prey’ is the top-rated ‘Predator’ movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s not even close
It’s official: Prey is the highest critically-rated movie in the Predator franchise, by a country mile. At 94 percent and “certified fresh,” Prey‘s critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes puts it even higher than the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Predator having an 80 percent score.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
From 'Inglourious Basterds' to 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Where to Stream Brad Pitt's 7 Best Action Movies
Brad Pitt is known for starring in many movies throughout his career, and several of them are in the action genre. The Academy Award-winning actor and Hollywood icon has faced off against various foes including Nazis, zombies, and even animated supervillains. Despite being almost 60 years old, the man still appears in films where kicks tons of ass. With his latest action movie Bullet Train hitting theaters, here are some of Brad Pitt's best action movies and where you can watch them. Just a heads-up, Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven is not technically an action movie, but it's still one of Pitt's more exciting films and therefore receives an honorable mention.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $1.35 Billion at the Global Box Office
The year’s biggest hit, Top Gun: Maverick is refusing to slow down at the box office. The legacy sequel added $7 million domestically in its 11th weekend of release, taking its domestic total to $662 million. The film has made $690 million overseas, for a global box office haul of over $1.35 billion.
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be ‘incredibly emotional’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of Phase 5, and the more we hear about its mysterious plot, the more exciting the sequel becomes. Vol. 3 was already exciting without any of the teasers from James Gunn or the leaked Comic-Con trailer that gave us a big plot spoiler. But the more the cast and crew talk about the film, the more we want to see it.
How to Watch ‘They/Them’: Is the LGBTQ Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
With They/Them, Blumhouse Productions is bringing another thrilling horror story to darken this summer, in their first collaboration with Peacock. The slasher horror is going to be the seventh original feature film by the streaming service and is also coincidentally the streaming network’s first original horror production. They/Them is the feature directorial debut of John Logan, who writes and directs the project.
