Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting

Read on www.11alive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Shooting reported off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Bankhead neighborhood of northwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon. It happened at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. The address points to Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments.
fox5atlanta.com
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for these cars after toddler was shot after leaving Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking to identify who was involved in a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are seeking the public's help to identify two vehicles, pictured below. The primary suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza....
1 dead, 2 hurt after being shot in the middle of Troup Co. street, police say
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville are searching for a shooter after they say three people were shot in the middle of the street early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to two people being shot on Ware Street just after 4:15 a.m. When they got there minutes later, they found two women laying in the middle of the road.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash. He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe. "This is somebody we're concerned with, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton police chief backers, Robinson supporters exchange views
A rally and press conference by Clayton County residents in support of Police Chief Kevin Roberts was interrupted by several people, mostly from Atlanta, who had attended a press conference Tuesday to call on Roberts to fire Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens over the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson. For about half...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s goes missing on his way to Family Dollar in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s. Police issued a Mattie’s Call for 81-year-old Franklin Benton of Atlanta, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, Aug. 5, Benton’s caregiver called police at 11:30...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0