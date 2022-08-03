'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, and Kat Coiro Defend Marvel's VFX Artists

Read on collider.com
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be ‘incredibly emotional’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of Phase 5, and the more we hear about its mysterious plot, the more exciting the sequel becomes. Vol. 3 was already exciting without any of the teasers from James Gunn or the leaked Comic-Con trailer that gave us a big plot spoiler. But the more the cast and crew talk about the film, the more we want to see it.
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
'Predator' Star Jesse Ventura Calls 'Prey' "Thoughtful, Creative and Wonderful"
It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
From 'Inglourious Basterds' to 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Where to Stream Brad Pitt's 7 Best Action Movies
Brad Pitt is known for starring in many movies throughout his career, and several of them are in the action genre. The Academy Award-winning actor and Hollywood icon has faced off against various foes including Nazis, zombies, and even animated supervillains. Despite being almost 60 years old, the man still appears in films where kicks tons of ass. With his latest action movie Bullet Train hitting theaters, here are some of Brad Pitt's best action movies and where you can watch them. Just a heads-up, Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven is not technically an action movie, but it's still one of Pitt's more exciting films and therefore receives an honorable mention.
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $1.35 Billion at the Global Box Office
The year’s biggest hit, Top Gun: Maverick is refusing to slow down at the box office. The legacy sequel added $7 million domestically in its 11th weekend of release, taking its domestic total to $662 million. The film has made $690 million overseas, for a global box office haul of over $1.35 billion.
'Nope': Who Are the Fake-Out Aliens?
Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers.Going into Nope, no one knew exactly what the plot would entail. The trailer, as most do these days, seemed to give away too much detail, showing a flying saucer dropping from the clouds, hinting that this would be Jordan Peele’s version of an alien invasion film. Many fans didn’t trust that idea, however. It seemed too easy for the complicated mind of Jordan Peele, who gave us such twists and turns with Get Out and Us.
How to Watch ‘They/Them’: Is the LGBTQ Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
With They/Them, Blumhouse Productions is bringing another thrilling horror story to darken this summer, in their first collaboration with Peacock. The slasher horror is going to be the seventh original feature film by the streaming service and is also coincidentally the streaming network’s first original horror production. They/Them is the feature directorial debut of John Logan, who writes and directs the project.
'Hacks': The Biggest Reveals About Season 3 (So Far)
HBO’s Hacks follows two women as their lives intertwine: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian with a residency at a hotel in Las Vegas, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25-year-old down-on-her-luck comedy writer. When Ava is sent to Deborah to be hired as her head comedy writer, the two form an unlikely bond and work together on creating new material (and, in Season 2, an entirely new show) and working through both of their complex personal problems.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
The 10 Best Needle Drops in Quentin Tarantino Movies
Whether you love his movies or not, it's hard to deny that Quentin Tarantino knows how to pick good music for his film's soundtracks. Besides The Hateful Eight, with its Ennio Morricone score, his soundtracks are almost entirely of pre-existing songs, whether they're pieces of music written for other films or various pop songs (usually of the underrated/semi-forgotten variety) from decades past.
New Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Announces 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
If you’ve been following the news this week, you know the last couple of days have somewhat chaotic for the HBO Max and Warner Bros. team. Even though a shift in strategy when it comes to both production companies’ titles has been slowly hinted at in previous weeks, it all sparked more attention, controversy and speculation after the announcement that the anticipated Batgirl movie was going to be shelved – even though production was well underway and the project had already cost a whopping $90 million to come to life.
'Stranger Things' VFX Supervisor Says One Scene Took Over Two Years to Create
Following the Netflix series Stranger Things' epic Season 4 finale, Collider's Samantha Coley sat down to interview the show's VFX Supervisor, Julien Hery on all things visual effects. In the fourth season, the Duffer Brothers take their fans even deeper into the expansive Upside Down, with ambitious shots of the wicked terrain never before seen. According to Hery, some of those shots in question took nearly a full two years to complete.
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
Kevin Feige, James Gunn and Edgar Wright Show Their Support for 'Batgirl' Directors After Cancellation
Amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery calamity, including, but not limited to, the cancellation of the DC Extended Universe's Batgirl, so much remains up in the air for fans and creators. Between the shelving of post-production films and the discussion regarding the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, the integrity of these conglomerates as far as their responsibility to both their creators and their consumers does comes into question. In the days following, Variety reports, a number of directors reached out to Batgirl filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with support after the unusual decision.
Zoey Deutch Discusses Generous Co-Stars, Positives of Method Acting, Her Producing Goals, 'Not Okay,' and More
Zoey Deutch has been busy carving her own path in this industry for years now, and it’s something special. Not only has she racked up credits that highlight her greatest strengths while also showing off her range in front of the lens, but she’s also put a considerable about of time into building her behind-the-scenes resume as well. In fact, her third film serving as a producer is now available to stream on Hulu. It’s Not Okay.
