Veteran Eagles tight end cleared to join tightly contested competition for roster spot

Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'
Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
Archbishop Wood High School’s Football Team to Delay New Season by Two Weeks
The football team will play against Malvern Prep in September. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School’s football team will not start their upcoming season until two weeks after their original start date. Daryl Bell wrote about the team’s delay for the Bucks County Courier Times. Due to undisclosed reasons,...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
Sixers star James Harden continues to light it up at Rico Hines runs
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has constantly been in the gym all summer as he prepares for his first full year with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season. Harden has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but this has been his first summer to be able to rest the injury as well as get some work in.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Four scholarship Buffs listed as injured prior to Saturday practice
Colorado football held an open practice to the media on Saturday and five Buffs — four of them scholarship — were listed as inured on the roster handed to the media. In addition to walk-on OL Camden Dempsey, safety Oakie Salave’a, OL Edgar Amaya, TE Louis Passarello and DL Allan Baugh were all named. The nature and timetable for their returns were not disclosed. Overall, the Buffs have stayed healthy (knock on wood) so far in camp. Karl Dorrell mentioned on Saturday that incoming transfers RJ Sneed and Tommy Brown have recently undergone minor procedures, but he expects them to return to practice on Monday. S Oakie Salave’a, OL Edgar Amaya, TE Louis Passarello and DL Allan Baugh are the scholarship #CUBuffs listed as injured on the roster handed to media for today’s open practice periods. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado state of the position: Safety
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
DeVonta Smith has a Groin Injury | The Eagles Need Him to Rest
Over the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles added elite talent to the roster. Perhaps the best addition to the team was the trade that brought in wide receiver A.J. Brown to work opposite DeVonta Smith. With Brown on the team, Smith does not need to shoulder the bulk of the pass-catching...
Shane Steichen opens up about explosive Eagles offense
The Eagles partook in a walkthrough on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke about the need for the light refreshers. “I think the walk-throughs are invaluable. I really do, because you get so many reps in those walk-throughs, and you can give multiple...
Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!
Less than 44 Days until the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals Tyrese Maxey finally took first vacation
At this point, everybody knows about Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and his maniacal work ethic. The rising star is constantly in the gym and working on parts of his game in order to improve as an overall player. His hard work has paid off. He is one of Philadelphia’s...
Injured WR Godwin back on practice field for Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field. Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in March, worked out in full uniform at training camp Friday — running and catching passes during individual drills, but not participating in team periods. His return came on a day when quarterback Tom Brady missed practice because of what coach Todd Bowles described as an “excused absence.” The quarterback had a scheduled day off Wednesday, which was Brady’s 45th birthday. The entire team was off Thursday.
Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave
The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
Eagles Place TE Jaeden Graham On Injured Reserve
Graham, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and returned as an exclusive rights free agent in March of 2021. Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer...
