Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.

HUDSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO