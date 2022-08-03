ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

River Falls Journal

Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection

In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
stcroix360.com

Rural community rebuffs challenge to livestock rules

Wisconsin town's supervisors reject industry claims and retains legal counsel. In April, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a notice claiming that its proxies were being harmed by the Polk County town’s new livestock ordinance. Under the ordinance, large livestock factories are required to submit plans showing how operations will protect local air, water and property.
POLK COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Heat could not defeat neighborhood celebrations in New Richmond

A hot and sticky night did not deter neighbors in New Richmond from celebrating National Night Out at seven different locations around the city Tuesday night, Aug. 1. The first National Night Out took place in 1984 and involved 25 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. What started initially as a community-building campaign to strengthen police-community partnerships has grown into a wider celebration of public safety.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates

The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
Hudson, WI
Hudson, WI
Hudson, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

New horizons at 'Nova'

The Nova Wine Bar and Restaurant hasn’t been open since March 2020, but recently, Facebook has been in a frenzy about what renovations are coming to the location it once called home. What used to be a carpeted, Tiffany lamp lit, cozy, vintage gathering place has been off the...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Custom & spacious house for sale in Hudson

This custom built house sits on almost three acres of land. The property provides glorious views of mature trees and wildlife. Inside the house has a magnificent kitchen with abundant storage, heated tile floors, granite countertops and more. Next to the kitchen is the informal dining room, which has access to the deck.
HUDSON, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Leader-Telegram journalist Pamela Powers dies at 59

Pamela Powers, a public relations specialist for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and former (Eau Claire) Leader-Telegram journalist, died Saturday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Boyceville. She was 59. Powers was born on July 13, 1965, in Madison, to Marlene Blaser and Richard Alan Powers. She graduated from...
BOYCEVILLE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Steve Fall

Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Hudson Star-Observer

Yam Haus homecoming concert, other things to do this weekend

Get your tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 6, Phipps Fest, featuring Hudson high school graduates as the band, Yam Haus. Hudson graduates Seth Blum, Zach Beinlich and Lars Pruitt will be joined by their bandmate Jake Felstow for a performance at the Lakefront Park bandshell. Minnesota singer-songwriter, Ber, as well as The Catalina, a Twin Cities based band will open the festival.
HUDSON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Hudson Star-Observer

Occupants safe after house fire on Meadowlark Lane

The Hudson Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home, 22 Meadowlark Ln., Hudson, on Friday, Aug. 5, just before 1 p.m. The occupants of the home escaped in time with no injuries, the department reported. When units arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire showing...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Edwin Dintemann

Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbings: Vigil held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin. Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near...
STILLWATER, MN

