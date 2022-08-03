'NCIS' and 'NCIS Hawai'i' Crossover Premiere Set for Mid-September on CBS

Click here to read the full article. The person who dies in this week’s Evil is not the person I expected would die in this week’s Evil. I was sure Grace was going to go gentle into that good night, especially after her interaction with Sheryl at Kristen’s birthday party. But I definitely did not have “Monsignor Korecki as stealth badass” on my End Times Bingo Card. Anyway, read on for the highlights of “The Demon of Money.” TAKE THAT, POMODORO METHOD | In Dr. Boggs’ office, Kristen processes her grief — and guilt — over Valerie’s murder in the previous episode. She relates how Valerie’s...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO