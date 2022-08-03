Tony Jones with the latest from Jazzland, Donovan Mitchell rumors + more

Read on espn700sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News
Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges at a Texas airport over the weekend after police found marijuana in his bag. Shumpert was reportedly carrying over six ounces on him. And while recreational marijuana is legal in Texas, it isn't federally; meaning its banned from air travel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jazz trying to trade Mitchell because he 'was leaving anyway'
It's no secret that the Utah Jazz are trying to All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell. That became obvious after the team shipped Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, kickstarting their tear down under new CEO Danny Ainge. Some wondered why wouldn't the Jazz keep Mitchell -- who the team team...
Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is an All-Star caliber player, but the New York Knicks should be aiming for Kevin Durant, who is an all-time great.
NBA・
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell
No team wants to show the Jazz the money on Donovan Mitchell?
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RUMOR: Jazz still looking to 1-up Rudy Gobert trade haul with Donovan Mitchell blockbuster
The Utah Jazz are entering a critical part of their offseason. After trading away Rudy Gobert for a king’s ransom a few months ago, the question is: what do they do with Donovan Mitchell. Do you keep him and try to contend with him as your lone lead guy? Or do you trade him now while his value is high to jump-start a rebuild?
Report: Jazz Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
It's no secret that Donovan Mitchell is available this offseason. Though a trade isn't imminent at this time, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype dropped a bombshell report involving the All-Star guard. Per a report from Scotto, the Utah Jazz discussed a three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles...
Yardbarker
Lakers tried to add Russell Westbrook into Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have been haggling about everything from picks to young players and salary fillers in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Utah wants a haul of at least five first-round picks or more than what they got for Rudy Gobert. And they also covet Quentin Grimes.
Yardbarker
Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?
The Houston Rockets are focused on a long-term rebuilding effort as the start of the 2022-23 season is still off in the distance. What if they decided to shift course in an opportunistic trade?. Such a decision from the Rockets would be highly unlikely but isn't one that should be...
Comments / 1