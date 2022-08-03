When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Read on weather.com
E-Man
2d ago
Gee I remember these people saying where supposed to be hit with record number of hurricanes this year. What’s going on. Hurricane season has started already. And by the way when one does hit don’t expect our tax funded disaster relief program FEMA doesn’t have money for the tax payers to help us. Because FEMA is at our Mexican borders spending our tax disaster money on these illegal undocumented immigrants invading our country.
Reply
5
Related
Freethink
Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
wfit.org
CSU outlook continues to predict an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) released their updated 2022 hurricane season outlook on Thursday. The forecast largely falls in step with NOAA's updated hurricane season outlook, also released Thursday, in continuing to predict an above-average hurricane season. Like NOAA's outlook, the CSU outlook slightly reduced the forecast for named...
Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter. Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas
Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents
Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
natureworldnews.com
A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?
A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
July 28 -- Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in the landlocked Midwest may have never even seen one in person. However, there are some sharks, like the bull shark, that are able to thrive in freshwater, and they could be coming farther inland than ever before.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
natureworldnews.com
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
natureworldnews.com
Las Vegas Thunderstorm Leaves Hotel Parking Flooded, Dry Weather to Come for Next Ten days
After a severe thunderstorm that caused flooding in some areas of the city on July 14, the parking lot of a hotel in Las Vegas erupted with water. There have been reports of rainwater entering a parking lot at the LINQ hotel on Thursday afternoon. This comes after more than a hundred days of dry weather.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Baffled scientists discover 'perfectly aligned' holes punched into the ground 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean that look like human-made excavations
Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seabed 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean - and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line. 'Okay Facebookers, time to get out those scientist hats!' they wrote on the National Oceanic...
Comments / 8