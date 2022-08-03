ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The future of farm and food policy

By John Penson, Ph.D., opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZuGN_0h3kLJzW00
Tweet

Congress will soon begin the process of reauthorizing legislation that will navigate the future of federal farm and food policy. Hearings on the next farm bill have already begun at a time of substantial political divide. Historically, the farm bill reauthorization process has been a beacon of bipartisanship. After all, no matter your political affiliation — everyone needs food.

Reauthorization comes at a time when farmers are facing challenges on several fronts. The harsh realities of climate change are coming to the surface, with nearly 93 percent of the western part of the U.S. currently experiencing drought conditions. Historic supply chain disruptions are unveiling distribution gaps and bottlenecks. Inflation is at a 40-year high and threatens the food security of low-income American families. The dollar is at a 20-year high against the Euro and multi-month peaks against other major currencies, making U.S. commodities more expensive in overseas markets. Prices for critical inputs like fertilizer and diesel fuel have risen dramatically. Farmers are watching their margins shrink thinner and thinner as production costs continue to rise.

Addressing challenges in the 2023 Farm Bill will be no small feat. With 12 separate titles in the current farm bill, there are a number of competing priorities that will make maintaining an official Congressional Budget Office (CBO) budget baseline difficult. The sluggish economic recovery, looming threat of a recession, budget constraints and high commodity prices are reminiscent of the environment in which the 2008 Farm Bill was reauthorized. That legislation involved a temporary extension of the 2002 Farm Bill and overriding two presidential vetoes. Bipartisanship and coalescence across a broad range of stakeholders including farmers, food companies, nutrition advocates and conservation interests will be required to pass the 2023 Farm Bill before the current legislation expires at the end of FY2023.

The 2018 Farm Bill allocated 99 percent of the total budget to four of the 12 farm bill titles. The Commodities and Crop Insurance titles represent the safety net for farmers when adverse conditions affect farm revenue and collectively account for 16 percent of the budget. The Conservation title, which funds the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and other conservation programs, accounts for 7 percent of the budget. The Nutrition title, which funds the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and provides assistance for low-income families, accounts for 76 percent of funding. The remaining eight titles share 1 percent of the total budget, including research and rural development — two areas woefully underfunded under current legislation.

The CBO baseline forthcoming in early 2023 will likely establish the budget for the new farm bill. Under zero baseline budgeting, an increase in funding for one of the 12 titles must accompany a decrease in one or more other titles unless additional federal funding is found. Because of this, competition for funding each individual title will be high.

As congressional hearings are ongoing to gather firsthand insights from farmers and other stakeholders on how to restructure the new farm bill, I see several ways the next farm bill can be updated to enhance sustainability in agriculture and meet the nutritional needs of consumers.

First, statutory reference prices that trigger income support payments should be re-evaluated to measure efficacy if crop prices fall while input prices remain high. Many major commodity prices could fall by more than 33 percent before a support payment is triggered, and that payment would not be made until October of the following year. Meanwhile, the prices paid for key inputs like fertilizer and fuel have more than doubled. Rising interest rates also mean higher interest on operating loans. With no commodity program support, farmer profits could decline substantially and affect the ability to service existing farm debt. That’s why re-evaluating reference prices in the context of existing variable costs, much like the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, deserves consideration in the new farm bill.

Second, the Crop Insurance title offers another essential safety net for farmers who face the unpredictability of escalating weather conditions and declining harvest prices. However, only 2 percent of all policies sold by crop insurance agents are Whole Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) policies. Many insurance providers shy away from writing policies for diversified operations due to the WFRP’s complexity, further encouraging monocrop production. In the upcoming farm bill, Congress must not only ensure more coverage of diversified crop and livestock operations but also ensure the affordability of meaningful insurance coverage typically required by farm lenders.

Third, nutrition assistance provided under the SNAP program suggested by the May 2022 CBO baseline drops significantly when COVID-19 pandemic assistance expires. Support levels are currently based on the Thrifty Food Plan while the concept of a living wage is traditionally based on the Low-Cost Food Plan which provides a higher monthly food budget. The Nutrition title was the most contentious during the 2018 Farm Bill negotiations. It is highly unlikely a new farm bill will pass without a strong commitment to the SNAP program that addresses food insecurity amid inflationary pressure in both urban and rural areas.

Last, conservation programs must be prioritized in the 2023 Farm Bill. Some argue declining enrollment in the CRP indicates funding should be placed elsewhere. Instead, conservation funding should be restructured rather than reduced. Only 31 percent of EQIP applications and 42 percent of Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications were accepted from 2010 to 2020. The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program has received over 450 proposals, each ranging from $5 million to $100 million, far exceeding the $1 billion allotted by the USDA. Rather than focusing on land retirement programs, the 2023 Farm Bill should redirect a portion of funding to expand programs that focus on land restoration. That way farmers can reap the benefits of favorable commodity prices while simultaneously improving the climate resilience of their operations.

At the end of the day, the farm bill affects every single one of us. Domestic food security is a national security issue. Agricultural stakeholders are stepping up in different ways to ensure the voice of agriculture is a driving force behind what the future of farm and food policy will look like. If lawmakers do one thing in the 2023 Farm Bill, I hope they clarify an uncertain future by providing accessible technical support and safety net programs that address the viability of our nation’s farmers and ranchers while maintaining a reliable food system that supports the nutrition needs of all Americans.

John Penson, Ph.D., is the chief economist and advisory board member at AgAmerica, a nationwide agricultural land lender.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Federal Budget#Food Industry#Food Policy#Food System#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#American#Euro
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
Stateline

More States Are Forgoing Extra Federal Food Aid

More than 18 million Americans sometimes didn’t have enough to eat last month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 5 million people often went hungry. Those numbers would have been higher if millions of families hadn’t received extra food aid through a pandemic-related expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Democrats brace for insulin fight on Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats are bracing for a fight to include capping the price of insulin on their climate and health care bill as they prepare for a long night of votes on Saturday. They included a provision to cap the price of insulin in their legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin negotiated together. The legislation would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin to $35.But Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued a guidance against a provision that would cause drug companies to rebate Medicare if it raised the price of drugs higher than inflation....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hourly workers still have leverage as US hiring booms

New York (AP) — Chelsie Church was working as a manager at a Colorado Taco Bell when she found out workers at a nearby Pizza Hut were earning more than $1 an hour more than she was. Her attempts to negotiate a raise were unsuccessful, so she kept hunting for another job, eventually finding one at Laredo’s Tacos, a chain connected to 7-Eleven. “Even my Taco Bell manager said, ’If they’re gonna offer you $20 an hour — take it,’” Church said. As inflation skyrockets, hourly workers like Church have been seeking different positions with better pay.
LAREDO, TX
technologynetworks.com

Plant-Based "Beef" Is Good News for the Environment but Less so for Jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in Lancet Planet...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

New Way To Calculate Environmental Impact of Ammonia Production Developed

Ever wondered about the carbon impact of growing your dinner? Scientists have just come up with a new way to calculate part of it. A major ingredient in the production of fertilizers for the world’s food production, ammonia also contributes significantly to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use. Recently, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have modeled how much it would cost to use more environmentally friendly methods that emit less carbon to produce ammonia.
INDUSTRY
Vox

How state governments are reimagining American public housing

What if one of the answers to America’s housing crisis is something that’s been staring us in the face?. Public housing — but not exactly the kind most people think of. Even before the pandemic, the nation had too few homes available to buy or rent. Housing prices were eating up bigger chunks of people’s budgets every year — and that was all before inflation started wreaking havoc on American bank accounts. Now, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to try to rein in inflation, one unfortunate but entirely predictable consequence is a reduction in home construction. With mortgage rates going up, fewer people are looking to buy, which means fewer private developers are launching projects compared to a year ago, unwilling to risk not landing a buyer. Housing experts warn that the longer this all drags on, the harder it will be to get new projects started later, worsening an already serious housing shortage.
REAL ESTATE
uschamber.com

Understanding America’s Labor Shortage

We hear every day from our member companies—of every size and industry, across nearly every state—they’re facing unprecedented challenges trying to find enough workers to fill open jobs. Right now, the latest data shows that we have over 10 million job openings in the U.S.—but only around 6 million unemployed workers.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

655K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy