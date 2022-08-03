Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions

In an effort to hire teachers and staff, the Martin County School District will host several job fairs before the first day of school.

The district says their human resources division is prepared to issue on-the-spot conditional offers of employment to highly qualified candidates in a number of areas, including teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, school bus operators, custodians and food service workers.

In-person job fairs will be held on the following days:

Aug. 4 and Aug. 8

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1939 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL, 34994

Interested candidates are encouraged to register here . Walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring copies of their current resume to the job fair.

Departmental on-site job fairs will be held on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Transportation - 2845 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Phone: (772) 219-1287 ext. 36101



- 2845 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Phone: (772) 219-1287 ext. 36101 Facilities/Custodial - 1939 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994. Phone: (772) 219-1200 ext. 30131



- 1939 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994. Phone: (772) 219-1200 ext. 30131 Maintenance/Skilled Trades - 2845 SE Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Phone: (772) 219-1200 ext. 36251



- 2845 SE Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Phone: (772) 219-1200 ext. 36251 Food & Nutrition Services - 1050 SE 10th Street Building 13, Stuart, FL 34994. Phone: (772) 223-2655 ext. 58100

Pre-registration is not required. Candidates should bring copies of their current resume.

The district will also cover costs associated with fingerprinting and drug screening for qualified candidates through Aug. 10.

To learn more about job opportunities with the Martin County School District, click here .