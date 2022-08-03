'Nancy Drew' Season 4: Kennedy McMann Discusses "Nace" and What Lies Ahead

Read on collider.com
Grant Gustin Responds to 'The Flash' Ending With Season 9
Almost a decade since the show’s premiere, The Flash is set to hang up its cape. It was reported only a few days ago that the upcoming ninth season of the Arrowverse show is set to be its last on the CW. This is not surprising as the CW has been cleaning house in recent months with the cancellation of several shows including Batwoman, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi, to name a few. The good news is that with the knowledge of foresight, The Flash will go out on its own terms, and hopefully with a bang.
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
'Hacks': The Biggest Reveals About Season 3 (So Far)
HBO’s Hacks follows two women as their lives intertwine: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian with a residency at a hotel in Las Vegas, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25-year-old down-on-her-luck comedy writer. When Ava is sent to Deborah to be hired as her head comedy writer, the two form an unlikely bond and work together on creating new material (and, in Season 2, an entirely new show) and working through both of their complex personal problems.
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
Evil Recap: Death Comes to the Rectory — Who From #TeamGood Is a Goner?!
Click here to read the full article. The person who dies in this week’s Evil is not the person I expected would die in this week’s Evil. I was sure Grace was going to go gentle into that good night, especially after her interaction with Sheryl at Kristen’s birthday party. But I definitely did not have “Monsignor Korecki as stealth badass” on my End Times Bingo Card. Anyway, read on for the highlights of “The Demon of Money.” TAKE THAT, POMODORO METHOD | In Dr. Boggs’ office, Kristen processes her grief — and guilt — over Valerie’s murder in the previous episode. She relates how Valerie’s...
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
'Predator' Star Jesse Ventura Calls 'Prey' "Thoughtful, Creative and Wonderful"
It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
How ‘Lazy Susan’ Uses Absurdism to Comment on Modern Culture
Lazy Susan, a sketch show created by and starring British actresses Freya Parker and Celeste Dring is nothing short of brilliant. Despite only having one season out on BBC Three, Dring and Parker, who rose to immense popularity from their run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have packed loads of clever social commentary throughout the short episodes in the series. Indeed, the genius of Lazy Susan is that many of their sketches wear a mask. On the outside, they often seem purely absurd, but underneath the bright colors and fun dialogue is a layer of something far deeper. Through their use of surreal humor, exaggerated characters which simultaneously feel like they’re part of this world and from another planet, and exuberant musical numbers, the duo reveals hidden truths about the bizarre intricacies of modern culture.
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
How to Watch ‘They/Them’: Is the LGBTQ Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
With They/Them, Blumhouse Productions is bringing another thrilling horror story to darken this summer, in their first collaboration with Peacock. The slasher horror is going to be the seventh original feature film by the streaming service and is also coincidentally the streaming network’s first original horror production. They/Them is the feature directorial debut of John Logan, who writes and directs the project.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
'Stranger Things' VFX Supervisor Says One Scene Took Over Two Years to Create
Following the Netflix series Stranger Things' epic Season 4 finale, Collider's Samantha Coley sat down to interview the show's VFX Supervisor, Julien Hery on all things visual effects. In the fourth season, the Duffer Brothers take their fans even deeper into the expansive Upside Down, with ambitious shots of the wicked terrain never before seen. According to Hery, some of those shots in question took nearly a full two years to complete.
How to Watch 'The Sandman': Where to Stream the Epic Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series
Rise and shine. Nightmares and dreams are waiting eagerly in the new epic fantasy series, The Sandman. To say the project has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, and the millions of fans who’ve patiently waited for decades are finally going to get to see the iconic comic book characters come to life. The Sandman is a dark fantasy graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman that was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 1989-1996. With multiple volumes, it’s a sprawling, epic story detailing the many adventures of Morpheus, also known as the king of dreams, the Sandman, or Dream of the Endless.
Satanic Panic Coming-of-Age Thriller Series 'Hysteria!' Coming to Peacock
1980s nostalgia is still alive and well and Peacock is hopping on the trend. The streamer has announced that they have given a straight-to-series order to Hysteria! The “coming-of-age” thriller is said to follow a group of high school outcasts who decide to exploit the hysteria in their town during the height of the satanic panic in the 80s. It was also announced to be directed by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.
