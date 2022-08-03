Read on www.cherokeephoenix.org
Related
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Career Services Wagoner satellite office
WAGONER – Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with Wagoner County officials to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on Aug. 2. The new office is located at 109 N. Casaver in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse. “I truly believe the most powerful thing...
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
cherokeephoenix.org
Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth
TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cherokeephoenix.org
Mural cover-up sparks conversation about public art
TAHLEQUAH – Local Cherokee Nation citizens and artists voiced concerns when a popular mural on the corner of Downing and Muskogee Ave. was painted over to make way for a new business. In 2020 renowned Native American artist Yatika Starr Fields began painting a series of murals across the...
Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Friday morning, Warren is leaving Catoosa and headed towards...
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
readfrontier.org
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings
An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Homeowner Assistance Fund helping citizens facing financial hardship due to COVID-19
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is expanding the Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program to help eligible citizens experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program will provide even more stability and security for our citizens...
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue
An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
buzzfeednews.com
Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. As if furries haven't been through enough, a collective known as the Anthro West Open Organization (AWOO),...
cherokeephoenix.org
Third Eye Blind arrives on Tulsa time Oct. 21
TULSA – Third Eye Blind, one of rock’s most mainstream success stories, is taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m., Oct. 21. Tickets start at $69.50 and are on sale now. Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0