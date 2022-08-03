ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth

TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
Mural cover-up sparks conversation about public art

TAHLEQUAH – Local Cherokee Nation citizens and artists voiced concerns when a popular mural on the corner of Downing and Muskogee Ave. was painted over to make way for a new business. In 2020 renowned Native American artist Yatika Starr Fields began painting a series of murals across the...
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings

An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue

An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
Third Eye Blind arrives on Tulsa time Oct. 21

TULSA – Third Eye Blind, one of rock’s most mainstream success stories, is taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m., Oct. 21. Tickets start at $69.50 and are on sale now. Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind...
