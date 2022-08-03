Read on knoxradio.com
GF County sets stage for bond sale
The Grand Forks County Board has set the wheels in motion to sell bonds this fall to pay for a planned correctional center expansion project and upgraded juvenile detention facility. The commission O-K’d a series of resolutions this week ranging from a lack of protests to providing for the public...
GF P & Z tweaks sign ordinance
The Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a few changes to the off-premise sign ordinance. The P & Z decided to remove the cap on the number of billboards that can be located along South Washington. The current code allows 9 billboards from DeMers Avenue to the city’s extra-territorial zone limit south of Merrifield Road. Right now there are eight signs – with another application pending.
DAC REFERRED WORKER TAKES STRONG INITIATIVE AT HIS JOB IN THE CROOKSTON INN
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) made a referral to the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) for Simon. VR and his parents asked the DAC to find a community job for Simon after he graduated from high school. The team (Simon, his parents, VR staff, Case Manager, and DAC staff) had an...
Former Grafton lawmaker dies
A former state senator from Grafton has died in St. Paul, Minnesota. Harvey Tallackson was 97. Tallackson was born May 15th, 1925, in Grafton. Tallackson served 32 years in the state Senate, elected as a Democrat. He also served as Senate Appropriations Committee chairman from 1987 to 1993. Funeral services...
UND holds Summer Commencement
More than 600 students were eligible to receive their degrees Friday afternoon at UND’s Summer Commencement ceremony at Chester Fritz Auditorium. James Mochoruk, Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of History, served as guest speaker. Mochoruk urged graduates to “happily accept the mantle of leadership,” adding that he has personally witnessed many of the graduates lead by example.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 4, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/3/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 100 block of Sargent St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the alarm activation was due to cooking. The CFD used natural ventilation, and there was no danger present. The CFD turned over control to staff and cleared the scene.
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
Grand Forks SWAT assists in arresting man
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night. Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.
ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal by Salamah Pendleton. Pendleton was charged with killing his own mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte in May 2020. He was convicted in 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
TRF Man Charged For Trying To Steal a TV
A Thief River Falls man has been charged after allegedly trying to steal a Television from a business. Police were called to Walmart just after 3pm Tuesday on a report someone attempted to steal a TV. 55 year old Armando Gonzalez has been charged with theft. He is currently in...
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were detained and four people arrested on Tuesday morning after the SWAT team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant. Police say they went to the home in the 900...
GFPD searching for suspect who allegedly entered residence
Grand Forks Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly entered a residence on the city’s north end today (Thu). Police received a report that a residence was entered. A police official says “a significant number of officers” responded to the call. The residence was searched, but...
