Dan Harmon and the 'Little Demon' Creators on Why 13 Is the Ideal Age to Focus on the Antichrist

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
'Predator' Star Jesse Ventura Calls 'Prey' "Thoughtful, Creative and Wonderful"
It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.
Collider
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
Collider
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
Collider
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Collider
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
Collider
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Hacks': The Biggest Reveals About Season 3 (So Far)
HBO’s Hacks follows two women as their lives intertwine: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian with a residency at a hotel in Las Vegas, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25-year-old down-on-her-luck comedy writer. When Ava is sent to Deborah to be hired as her head comedy writer, the two form an unlikely bond and work together on creating new material (and, in Season 2, an entirely new show) and working through both of their complex personal problems.
Collider
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How ‘Lazy Susan’ Uses Absurdism to Comment on Modern Culture
Lazy Susan, a sketch show created by and starring British actresses Freya Parker and Celeste Dring is nothing short of brilliant. Despite only having one season out on BBC Three, Dring and Parker, who rose to immense popularity from their run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have packed loads of clever social commentary throughout the short episodes in the series. Indeed, the genius of Lazy Susan is that many of their sketches wear a mask. On the outside, they often seem purely absurd, but underneath the bright colors and fun dialogue is a layer of something far deeper. Through their use of surreal humor, exaggerated characters which simultaneously feel like they’re part of this world and from another planet, and exuberant musical numbers, the duo reveals hidden truths about the bizarre intricacies of modern culture.
Collider
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
Collider
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
Collider
'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True
Editor's Note: The following contains The Sandman spoilers.While Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman follows the same storyline as the comic books, the series also changes a few things in main characters' origins, including John Dee (David Thewlis). In the comic books, Gaiman tried to write the Endless epic inside the confines of the DC universe. So, when it was time to choose the big villain for his first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, the writer used a forgotten Justice League villain, John Dee, aka Doctor Destiny. However, for the series, Netflix couldn’t use other DC characters, which led them to adapt the villain’s origin. So, who is John Dee in Netflix’s The Sandman? And how did they change the villain for the live-action adaptation?
Collider
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
Collider
The 10 Best Needle Drops in Quentin Tarantino Movies
Whether you love his movies or not, it's hard to deny that Quentin Tarantino knows how to pick good music for his film's soundtracks. Besides The Hateful Eight, with its Ennio Morricone score, his soundtracks are almost entirely of pre-existing songs, whether they're pieces of music written for other films or various pop songs (usually of the underrated/semi-forgotten variety) from decades past.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Sandman': Where to Stream the Epic Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series
Rise and shine. Nightmares and dreams are waiting eagerly in the new epic fantasy series, The Sandman. To say the project has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, and the millions of fans who’ve patiently waited for decades are finally going to get to see the iconic comic book characters come to life. The Sandman is a dark fantasy graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman that was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 1989-1996. With multiple volumes, it’s a sprawling, epic story detailing the many adventures of Morpheus, also known as the king of dreams, the Sandman, or Dream of the Endless.
Collider
'Stranger Things' VFX Supervisor Says One Scene Took Over Two Years to Create
Following the Netflix series Stranger Things' epic Season 4 finale, Collider's Samantha Coley sat down to interview the show's VFX Supervisor, Julien Hery on all things visual effects. In the fourth season, the Duffer Brothers take their fans even deeper into the expansive Upside Down, with ambitious shots of the wicked terrain never before seen. According to Hery, some of those shots in question took nearly a full two years to complete.
Comments / 0