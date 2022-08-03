ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa school district sued over transgender student policy

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1JzK_0h3kKplD00

Story at a glance

  • An Iowa school district was sued this week over its adoption of a policy designed to protect transgender students through the development of “gender support plans.”
  • The group suing the school district, Parents Defending Education, has said the policy infringes on the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of students, as well as their parents’ right to make decisions about their child’s education and health.
  • The district’s policy allows students to work with faculty to create a gender support plan, which may or may not involve their family.

A parental rights group is suing an Iowa school district over its adoption of a new policy designed to support transgender students, alleging the policy violates the constitutional rights of students and excludes parents from important conversations about their children’s gender identity.

The group Parents Defending Education (PDE) on Tuesday filed a complaint in federal court against the Linn-Mar Community School District in eastern Iowa arguing that a policy adopted by school board members in April violates students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Under the district policy in question, transgender students may use school facilities like restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity and should be identified by faculty and staff using their preferred names and pronouns.

Students may meet at any time with a school counselor or administrator to develop a “gender support plan,” according to the policy. A meeting with school staff will be held within 10 school days of a student’s request for support, and the student may choose whether or not they want their parents to be in attendance.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

According to the policy, students in the seventh grade or higher will have priority of their gender support plan “over their parent [or] guardian.” Information about a student’s support plan will be kept in the student’s temporary records, which are not accessible to parents.

The school district under the new policy is also not required to disclose a transgender student’s gender identity to their parents.

The complaint filed Tuesday claims the policy authorizes children “to make fundamentally important decisions about their gender identity without any parental involvement and to then hide these decisions from parents.”

The suit also alleges that the policy violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty by requiring them to use a transgender student’s correct pronouns. An “intentional” or “persistent” refusal to do so constitutes a violation of district anti-bullying and anti-harassment policies, as well Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

“Nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent makes two things clear: parents have a constitutional liberty interest in the care, custody, and control of their children, and students do not abandon their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse gate,” the complaint states, accusing the school district of “flouting both of these constitutional guarantees” by adopting the policy.

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, PDE said it had asked the court to declare that the district’s policy violates the First Amendment and the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“Linn-Mar’s gender policy demonstrates a deep contempt for the constitutional rights of its students and families,” PDE President Nicole Neily said in a statement, adding that the group is “proud to fight on behalf of our members to put a stop to these unconstitutional policies.”

The Linn-Mar Community School District did not respond to Changing America’s request for comment.

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

This is totally wrong, parents should have the right to make decisions concerning their minor children in ALL things; this includes education, health, and sexual teachings. This country is taking away th3 rights of the parents. My children are MINE, not the states until they are adults. Parents, please fight back, what the government is doing is WRONG, they are brainwashing our kids, this needs to be stopped NOW.

Reply(1)
8
Rex
2d ago

Any time I see the phrase “identity as” I just change it to “pretend to be” so it makes more sense

Reply
7
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge: West Virginia Medicaid must cover transgender care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents, a federal judge ruled.U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington made the ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal over treatments for gender dysphoria. Chambers said the Medicaid exclusion discriminated on the basis of sex and transgender status and violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.Chambers certified the lawsuit as a class action, covering all transgender West Virginians who participate in Medicaid."Protecting and advancing health care for transgender...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#School District#Title Ix#Racism
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
KSLA

New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in Manhattan considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement. He also threatened to place explosives at 2021 New York City Pride march that would “make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk,” referring to the 2016 attack in which 49 people were killed and dozens wounded at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Other messages threatened to kill, shoot and bomb LGBTQ affiliated businesses and individuals, including an African American-owned barbershop in Brooklyn that Fehring wrote in one letter “is the perfect place for a bombing.” Fehring pleaded guilty in February to mailing threatening communications through the postal service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Indiana's legal fight highlights the absurdity of the transgender movement

Indiana is mired in a legal fight over transgender athletes, and every detail is more absurd than the last. The state’s ban on men and boys playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled that a 10-year-old boy must be allowed to rejoin his girls’ softball team, not even a month after Indiana’s ban took effect. The law was passed over the veto of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who ludicrously claimed back in March that the current policies put in place by the state made the law unnecessary, because no male athletes had tried to compete in women’s sports before.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

655K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy